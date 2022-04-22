From haircuts to medical screening, the Passport to Services program continues its outreach to the island's homeless population Friday. Busing will be available from the Dededo and Tamuning mayors' offices and from the Hagåtña pool.

The Guam Homeless Coalition is holding its Passport to Services event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 near the amphitheater at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, or Ypao Beach, in Tumon.

The event offers the island's homeless residents an opportunity to connect with various agency representatives for a chance to get back on their feet and possibly into safe shelters.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Representatives for housing, employment and other assistance benefits will be at the site. In addition, participants can receive haircuts and manicures, as well as get health screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations and adult immunizations.

Bus pickups are scheduled:

• Hagåtña pool: 8 a.m.

• Tamuning Mayor's Office: 8:30 a.m.

• Dededo Mayor's Office: 9 a.m.

Earlier this year, the coalition and partners conducted the point-in-time count, which aims to find and count the number of people on island who don't have homes. Those numbers aren't available, according to Amor Say, a Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority planner who helped organize the annual count.

"We're waiting for (approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) before we publish the data," she said, adding that approval is anticipated this summer.

Say also confirmed that no count was conducted last year because of the pandemic.

The 2020 PIT Count found fewer unsheltered homeless people on Guam, but it was conducted in January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect people's lives.

Haircuts will be provided by Mariacy Beauty Academy. A boxed meal and a food bag will be provided to each participant.