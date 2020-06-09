Program to provide $500 cash aid proposed

Families that didn't qualify in the first round of pandemic assistance for their dependent children who are young adults and are in school or have disabilities might get $500 each as a one-time assistance under legislation introduced Monday.

The proposal is in Bill 364, introduced by Sen. Amanda Shelton.

It’s called the "Ayuda I Mangafa" Help For Families Program Act or AIM Act.

"‘Ayuda I Mangafa’ authorizes a one-time $500 payment to Guam families with young adult dependents and individuals with disabilities, many of whom were left out of an earlier federal stimulus package. The payment will go to the head of household," Shelton stated in a press release.

It is common for families on Guam to support young adult children pursuing their post-high school education and carry them as dependents for tax purposes. Yet thousands of families have not received a cash stimulus payment for dependents age 16 and over, Shelton stated.

The legislation proposes to transfer $10 million out of the local government's General Fund, Special Funds or other sources to make the cash assistance program happen through the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

By Shelton’s count about 4,000 students in the Department of Education and nearly another 4,000 students at the Guam Community College and University of Guam are qualified dependents of their parents. Many other families also care for and carry as dependents adult relatives with disabilities.

“These families were overlooked or excluded by law from the earlier federal stimulus package. ‘Ayuda I Mangafa’ Help For Families Program corrects that,” Shelton stated.

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson and Sens. Regine Biscoe Lee, Jose Terlaje and Kelly Marsh co-sponsored the legislation.