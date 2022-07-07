Federal education officials have noted some progress in the Guam Department of Education’s ability to manage, spend and be accountable for federal education dollars but GDOE hasn’t yet reached a point where it can do without a third-party financial overseer right now, according to a U.S. DOE letter.

GDOE had hoped to be freed from the watch of a third-party fiduciary agent, which is paid with local funds at a cost of nearly $2.5 million a year.

The third-party watcher is part of a set of conditions for the local education department to continue receiving federal funds for classrooms, students, staff and other needs. Guam is considered a high-risk recipient of federal funds – worth tens of millions of dollars a year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on (U.S. DOE’s) ongoing assessment of the information gathered during the May onsite visit and GDOE’s noted progress, the Department is not making a final determination at this time as to whether the third-party fiduciary specific condition should be removed,” U.S. GDOE wrote to the local education department June 29. “(U.S. DOE) will continue to assess progress and work with GDOE over the summer to make a final determination. GDOE is encouraged to continue focusing on working with the (third party fiduciary agent) to adopt processes that will eventually lead to reassuming all fiscal management responsibilities currently performed by the TPFA.”

The letter was signed by Phillip Juengst, deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. DOE Office of Acquisition, Grants, and Risk Management.

U.S. DOE stated it “acknowledges and commends the significant progress made by (Superintendent Jon Fernandez) and your staff over the past 10 years under your leadership to strengthen internal controls and establish an effective financial management system.”

The progress was evident during U.S. DOE’s recent onsite visit May 23–27, according to U.S. DOE.

As a result of the noted progress, U.S. DOE stated it is removing 13 of the 21 responsibilities and requirements that were previously established.

U.S. DOE directed the third-party fiduciary agent to work with GDOE to return all purchase order functions performed within GDOE’s procurement process back to GDOE’s control.

“This is excellent and long-awaited news for GDOE,” said Fernandez in a press release. “The letter from (U.S. DOE) clearly recognizes that GDOE is ready to take on full responsibility for our management of federal funds and that, with the right transition plan over the next few months, we should be able to finally move away completely from third-party oversight and have our specific conditions lifted. We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel!”

Guam Education Board Chairman Mark Mendiola said “the letter clearly indicates that we are closer than ever before to the removal of the third party from GDOE.”

“We are all excited, and we are glad that, under Superintendent Fernandez’s leadership, we have been able to get to this point,” said acting Superintendent Frank Cooper-Nurse, who will be acting superintendent until Fernandez’s official separation from GDOE on July 15. “It’s our job, as the GDOE team, working with the board, to get us over the finish line. Our goal is to get this transition done by October, and I know we can do it.”