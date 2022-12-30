Progress reported on GCC capital improvement projects

Guam Community College is making progress in six capital improvement projects which will benefit its students and the services that the college provides to the community, the school's president told its trustees.

As soon as January 2023, GCC hopes to cut the ribbon on the long-awaited Forensic DNA Lab facility, which first broke ground in 2019.

“It is currently at 99.4% complete. Right now, we are working on getting a conditional occupancy for that facility. And the only pending item aside from the punch list items, is the big pending item which is the generator which should be here soon,” GCC President Mary Okada reported Dec. 23 to the the college's board of trustees.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The award for the generator came after GCC began to construct the lab, Okada said, and the time difference is the reason for the generator’s pending arrival.

“It hasn’t gone through the initial review, but we’ve requested to seek conditional occupancy because we’d like to do a ribbon-cutting in January in conjunction with a visit of the Secretary of the Department of Interior,” Okada said.

But before the ribbon can be cut, GCC needs to put some finishing touches on the lab, Okada said.

“There is some equipment for the DNA portion that needs to be installed," said Okada. "We are hoping that we can decouple that a little bit so that we can proceed. ... We are working with our contractors.”

New auditorium, teaching kitchen

The next project in the pipeline for completion is Building 300, which will house a $4.5 million multipurpose auditorium and culinary arts kitchen, Okada said.

"The building is a beautiful facility. They are at 99.25% complete. They've restored our pavement and they're working with (the Guam Power Authority) ... on the rooftop. So, that should be nearing completion soon. They’ve had some additional work for the fire suppressant that was monitored and tested and the waterlines, as well. They are tidying up the remaining 0.75% of that project,” Okada said.

GCC also is working on an update to the financial feasibility study for the Wellness Center, Okada said.

“Because of the assumptions associated with that initial feasibility study, we had to do some updates because of the interest rate and the time of completion and estimated costs of that,” Okada said.

GCC broke ground for the Wellness Center at Building B in July. Okada said it meant a lot for the students because it provides access to the campus outside of normal hours to study and seek counseling, as well as serving as a one-stop shop for IDs and clearances, financial aid and campus security.

“Building B is currently at 32% completion. They’re working on the underground and the utilities for the fire alarm relocation on the telecom lines and course of lines and the power and water infrastructure. It seems to be going quite well,” Okada said.

GCC also has begun work on the Work Force Development Center, securing necessary documentation for the project, Okada said.

“We’ve uploaded the documentation from legal counsel and from our architects associated with what they call a three-part form. It has to do with the facility and ownership of the title to the property,” Okada said. "So it’s been submitted and they’ve acknowledged receipt of the information since mid-December and finalizing right now the front-end documents so that we can get the final approval for the bid for that project.”

As for the Student Center canopy project, that is at 32% completion, Okada said.

“They’re fabricating and installing the rebars for the footings and the beams of the columns, doing the excavation and compacting the base and putting up the scaffolds,” Okada reported.