A new affordable housing development can begin to seek financing, after the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority awarded $36.6 million in tax credits over the next 10 years for its construction.

The development will consist of six single-bedroom, 18 two-bedroom, 30 three-bedroom, and 10 four-bedroom units, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“Last week, our administration unveiled Investment Para Hamyo, our comprehensive plan to maximize and mobilize all our financial resources to build back a stronger, more resilient island,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “With this GHURA award, this plan is already in motion, and we are that much closer to our goal of utilizing up to $66 million in tax credits to finance construction for families who qualify.”

According to Adelup’s release, GHURA started awarding these kinds of credits in 2005 and has constructed 1,187 low-income affordable homes.

The low income housing tax credit program is a federal tax incentive administered by GHURA. Rather than approving cash for developers to use to build affordable homes and apartments, it awards the tax credits that can then be sold to project investors.

The credits are purchased at market value, which usually means lower than a dollar-for-dollar return in cash for the developers.

In exchange for the financing assistance, however, the federal government requires rent charged to tenants be affordable for decades, up to 61 years for this latest development.

Summer Breeze I, LLC has been awarded the contract, and its developer is Core Tech Development, LLC. The development will be built in Radio Barrigada.

“GHURA is excited to be a part of the governor’s vision to build back stronger together. Even prior to the pandemic, we recognized a shortage of affordable housing for our people, which is why my team has never taken its foot off the gas. As a result, more affordable homes will be made available to Guamanians who are income-eligible,” GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said.

“The Board has also directed me to review remaining federal tax credits and explore options to award these credits as soon as practicable. I want to personally thank Core Tech Development, LLC, who has been a great partner toward building affordable homes over the last decade.”

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International.