Project: Increase in births at GMH means more funding is needed for hearing screening supplies

The Guam Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Project needs more money to buy the necessary supplies to carry out the mandate to screen the island’s youngest for hearing problems, a project official told an interagency panel.

From April 1, 2022, to March 22, 2023, EHDI screened 228 babies. Of that number, 204 came from the outpatient hearing screenings conducted at Guam Memorial Hospital.

"Of the 228, 192 passed, 36 referred, and then we also referred the babies that parents wanted to connect to (a) parent support group. ... Honestly, we don’t have the budget for supplies,” said Marie Wusstig, training associate with the University of Guam Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Education, Research and Service, known as CEDDERS.

Wusstig made a plea for more funding to fellow council members during the March interagency council meeting for the Guam Department of Education Division of Special Education and the Guam Early Intervention System.

Losing Sagua Mañagu

GMH is now the only option for expectant mothers to deliver their babies. Until recently, the load was shared.

“Now, GMH is where all the babies are going to be screened since Sagua (Mañagu) closed their doors. So we are getting all the babies now," Wusstig said. "It used to be Sagua took a portion – not a large portion of that number, but they did help with providing the outpatient screening. So, if there is any funding at all that can be used for screening supplies, because we don’t have, not in this grant. We don’t have supplies. Not for the number of babies that we are seeing."

Sagua Mañagu ended 22 years of service to the community as the island’s only birthing center on Dec. 24, 2022. Although pregnancy care continues, expectant mothers must now deliver at the public hospital. That prompted the increased need for hearing screening supplies at GMH to match the increase in babies delivered, Wusstig said.

Mandatory screening

Universal newborn hearing screening is mandated by Guam Public Law 27-150. There are two ways hearing can be screened in babies, Wusstig said: Otoacoustic emissions, or OAE, and automated auditory brainstem response, or AABR.

OAE tests measure the echo of a sound reflected back into the inner ear organ when a sound is played, through the use of a microphone and earphone. AABR tests measure responses from the inner ear organ, as well as the auditory brainstem, as sound travels up to the brain, Wusstig said.

“We do some AABR screens, but most of them are OAE. We only move on to the AABR if the child is a (neonatal intensive care unit) patient or if the child referred on the OAE. We can give you numbers as far as which supplies and costs of those supplies so you can take a look at how much, because we have to recalibrate machines," she said.

GMH representative Pamela Sablan said the hospital has seen high labor and delivery admissions in the months since the closing of Sagua Mañagu for deliveries. She said the hospital has trained its nurses and certified nursing assistants to conduct hearing screenings as a response.

“We are also trying to acquire a new machine for hearing screening and, like what Ms. Marie mentioned, we have high admission for the past few months, since the closure of Sagua,” she said.

Cathy Tydingco, of GDOE's Special Education Division, noted the importance of acquiring the funding, but also noted a need for clarification by federal partners.

“We do need to look at (the federal funding) because you are servicing this group of children, birth to 1 (year old),” Tydingco said. “If you provide that to me, I can check and verify if this is allowed because this is one federally funded program to another.”

Over the course of 20 years, EDHI, which is 100% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Health Resources and Services Administration, or HRSA, has screened more than 55,982 newborns, referred 616 babies for further testing and identified 122 babies with hearing loss, according to the EDHI website.