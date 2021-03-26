Project to build center for women battling addictions to break ground

The long-anticipated groundbreaking for the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Recovery Center for Women is now slated for March 30, according to the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

"This project is greatly needed to serve women battling all forms of addiction. Clients are members of our community and are often reunited with their families after completion of a successful program. This new center will provide clients with a structured way to combat substance abuse so that they can be contributing members of our island community," GHURA stated in its release.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna stated in a release, "more often than not, women may avoid undergoing treatment if it meant they could not spend time with their children. We have designed the 8-bed facility to accommodate the visitation of moms by their kids."

The women's facility will be built near the Lighthouse Recovery Center for Men.

The GHURA board approved the Lighthouse women's facility project in December 2019, but, like other projects, was delayed primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inland Builders Corp. was contracted to build the facility for $2.35 million.

The government estimated the project would cost $1.8 million, but the bids came in about $500,000 to $1 million more. Another bidder, American Builders, bid at about $2.79 million, according to a GHURA discussion in December.

However, the price wasn't surprising to Albert Santos, the GHURA architecture and engineering manager, who noted market conditions and costs during the December 2019 board meeting.