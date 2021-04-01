Former Guam congressman and former University of Guam President Dr. Robert Underwood thinks back to his college years when his childhood friend who lived across the street from him was killed while serving during the Vietnam War.

“He died when he was 19 years old about two or three weeks before he was about to turn 20. I understand he had only been in Vietnam less than a month,” Underwood said.

Now Underwood is overseeing a new project where Guam Vietnam veterans can share their personal stories from that era and in the CHamoru language.

The project is called Beteranu Gi Geran Vietnam: In their own words, in their own language.

“It’s to tell the real-life stories and understand the Guam experience at that time. By listening to them, I think you get a sense of what was going on in their lives and that’s really important,” he said. “There is a lot of dimensions to what the veterans went through. There is a feeling of not being properly respected when they returned. There are ongoing issues now with PTSD and Agent Orange that they continue to experience. There is also the issue that sometime people shy away from is because they were CHamorus that they didn’t get the awards that they should have gotten.”

Underwood is working with Humanities Guahan, as well as the Veterans History Center in Washington, D.C. to develop the project.

He said the idea was brought up after he gave former Chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Jon Peede, a historical tour of Guam about a year and a half ago. It was when they came across a memorial in Umatac that honors Vietnam veterans that Peede suggested Underwood develop the project.

“So, I did,” he said. “It’s been my experience in talking to many of these veterans that once they start explaining it in CHamoru they are a little bit more expressive and reveal a bit more of themselves.”

He eventually sent in his idea, which Peede approved on his last day in office during the Trump administration.

“Right on time,” Underwood said.

Humanities grant

The Vietnam Veteran Project for Guam is funded through a $40,000 grant being provided by the National Endowment of the Humanities.

The stories will come from 25 Vietnam veterans from Guam who now live both on and off-island.

“I think we are going to hear a lot of different kind of stories. Some of them will be very powerful and very gripping. It’s really important that we are able to coordinate this with the Veterans Center and the Library of Congress because they have been doing this for a long time. We want to make sure our interviewers are sensitive and asking questions that lead to fuller conversations,” he said.

Also involved in the project as veteran advisers are retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bill Cundiff and retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Danny Santos. Humanities Guahan Executive Director Kimberlee Kihleng and CHamoru linguist Teresita Flores are a part of the team.

Underwood said the interviews will take about five months to complete. The stories will then be archived and shared on a website that his team is developing.

The site would also allow other Vietnam veterans from Guam to share their stories.