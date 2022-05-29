Project U summer program expands during its 2nd year

Thirty of the island’s teenagers will get a chance to spend their summer break with the men and women in the Guam Police Department.

The Project U Youth Summer Program has nearly tripled the number of students that can participate since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

The program, now in it's second year, allows GPD to mentor the island’s youth

“It really focuses on decision making and core values. Our purpose is to train the kids to be leaders in their schools,” said police Sgt. Maggie Naputi. “Our safe schools partners bring a lot of important skills in the fields that they work in.”

The program, which debuted last summer and operated over the Christmas break, was developed under GPD’s Juvenile Investigation Section. It involves government and nonprofit partners including the Department of Youth Affairs, the Guam Office of the Attorney General, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the Mayors' Council of Guam, the Guam Department of Education, GCA Trades Academy, Mañe'lu and WestCare’s Thrive Coalition.

On top of physical fitness and sports activities, participants will get a chance to see how police in different divisions operate, including crime scene investigator training.

The program also offers students the opportunity to learn trade skills with the GCA Trades Academy and received training and awareness on topics such as suicide prevention, coping skills and building healthy relationships from the Guam Behavioral Health’s project link.

Naputi said the program is still open to interested students ages 14 to 17.

To find out more about the program, visit the GPD headquarters in Tiyan or call 671-475-8554.