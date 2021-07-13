The first half of summer break has been a new learning experience for the 12 teens participating in the Guam Police Department's Project U youth pilot program.

"It's changed our views on (police) because now we see them from a much more human perspective," said Jashawn Prince San Agustin, 16, a program participant. "With all the hate against police, we really got to meet them more as a people. We see them as actual human beings."

He said the past few weeks have allowed him to see a positive side to the duties the officers perform daily.

"It's very technical. It's a very hard job to do. I give these guys a lot of props because what they do is not easy. ... I really respect what they do," he said.

On Monday, the teens spent the day with officers at the GPD crime lab at Guam Community College.

"It's where the kids do a tag-along with uniformed officers within GPD," said police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao. "We gave the kids a view of what it's like to be in the shoes of a forensic science investigator. These are people that do the DNA, drugs and fingerprint analysis."

The youth participants were given a walk-through of a simulated crime scene that included bullet shell casings and a bloody towel as props.

Tapao said the teens were even able to dust for fingerprints in the mock scenario.

"It's about giving them a different perspective of GPD other than the uniformed officers they see day in and day out on patrol," he said.

Overall, the teens were grateful to be a part of the program that allowed them to interact face-to-face with youth from other parts of the island.

"It's been very helpful because for this program they try to teach us and make us learn what we might want to do for our future," said Wyatt Gimenez, 14.

San Agustin called the program "a great opportunity for us teenagers to learn about having a healthy mindset and how we can make decisions in life."

The month-long program, which ends Wednesday, allows youth ages 14 to 17 to learn a variety of skills that will help prepare them for life after they graduate high school, Post files state.