Proof of vaccination will no longer be required beginning Saturday

Entering a restaurant, bar, gym, theater and other covered establishments will no longer require proof of vaccination beginning tomorrow, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Friday.

Mask-wearing will continue. No other COVID-19 restriction is being lifted at this time.

"Effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, you will no longer have to provide proof of vaccination to enter a covered establishment. That means you can enter a restaurant or bar, the gym or theater, without showing proof of vaccination," according to the governor.

"At this time, this is the only restriction being lifted, but with continued vigilance, we can move ahead on the road to recovery and focus on rebuilding our lives," she later added.

Here's the transcript of the governor's speech:

"With each new variant, our people have been tried and tested. Still, we overcome.

In the past few months, our island experienced as many as 850 positive cases in a single day and

as many as 70 COVID admissions at our hospitals. That is no longer the situation today.

In addition to reporting fewer new cases, I am encouraged by hospital officials who have

reported that COVID admissions have remained at a manageable level.

And while we have not been given the all-clear from the ongoing Omicron surge, our latest data

is very promising. This is because of you, your family… and our collective commitment to

stopping this virus. You’ve worn your masks, washed your hands, and watched your distance.

More importantly, thousands of you rolled up your sleeves to get vaccinated and boosted.

Over 95% of our eligible population is vaccinated and over 52% are boosted. These are some of

the highest rates in the nation.

Now, with the concurrence of our public health officials, our Physicians Advisory Group, and

our Surgeon Cell, we are beginning a strategic and gradual lifting of restrictions.

Effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, you will no longer have to provide proof of

vaccination to enter a covered establishment. That means you can enter a restaurant or bar, the

gym or theater, without showing proof of vaccination.

At this time, this is the only restriction being lifted, but with continued vigilance, we can move

ahead on the road to recovery and focus on rebuilding our lives.

Do not let your guards down. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. And Watch your distance. If

you haven’t already, get your vaccine and booster shot. Keep aware of the life-saving COVID

treatments available to you and your loved ones, whether you have symptoms or not.

If we sustain our downward trend, we can look forward to returning, gradually and safely, to our

way of life. Thank you for your continued strength and for protecting our community. We are

getting through this."