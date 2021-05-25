Proposal to make reduced tax rate for small businesses permanent proceeds

Lawmakers and the heads of finance for the government of Guam spent all of Monday afternoon discussing Bill 74-36, one of the measures that would make permanent the Business Privilege Tax reduction for certain small businesses.

And while the proposal is generally supported on both fronts, an amendment to expand the reduced BPT rate to cover a larger income threshold failed to pass the Legislature.

Lawmakers temporarily expanded the BPT reduction in June 2020 for businesses making between $50,000 and $500,000 per year. Under the expansion, for the first $250,000 of earnings, the BPT is 3% rather than the full 5%. The expansion expires in late June 2022 and Bill 74 would make it permanent.

During session Monday, Sen. James Moylan introduced an amendment to expand the annual revenue threshold to $500,000. And that led to concerns over how that might affect American Rescue Plan funding.

The federal aid which has provided $553 million to GovGuam so far, cannot be used to offset tax cuts.

If a state or territory cuts taxes, it must demonstrate how the cuts are paid from sources other than the ARP funding. If the federal funding is used, it must be paid back to the U.S. Treasury. However, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said using Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursements might be an option to offset local tax cuts.

Without increasing the BPT threshold to $500,000, Bill 74 simply extends an existing tax policy.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said Monday that it is a matter of interpretation but raising the threshold might constitute a new tax cut.

The government of Guam has relied heavily on federal aid over the last year and is poised to do the same this year.

Just last week, Adelup announced that Guam's accumulated deficit was reduced by another $46 million in fiscal 2020, following a reduction of about $35.6 million from the prior fiscal year, thanks to surpluses in those years.

The 2020 surplus wasn't just due to the government collecting more revenue than anticipated, GovGuam had also been maximizing the use of aid funding, spending federal dollars in lieu of local appropriations.

"The reduction in expenditures took place because of our ability to transfer expenses to federal funding rather than local funding and still achieve the same result. We don't want to do anything that would imperil our ability to capture the maximum federal funds. This bill, I don't believe creates a danger, but extending this bill might create a danger," Birn said Monday.

Notwithstanding concerns with the ARP, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has supported making permanent the tax reduction for small businesses.

However, April's financial reports are projecting a bleak outlook for Guam. The General Fund is expected to end short by about $10.7 million based on the current numbers. Most of that is due to a shortfall in BPT.

The current BPT reduction is estimated to create an annual impact of nearly $7 million to $8 million on government revenues.

However, the reduced tax rate also benefits about 90% of businesses on Guam - about 85% report making at or below $250,000, and 5% report making between $250,000 and $500,000. There are a little over 15,000 BPT filers, according to Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

Lester Carlson, the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said "there is a price" to the BPT reduction, "but it appears that the body ... is in support and the government is in support of being able to extend additional assistance to small businesses."

"I think that message is very generous and it's going to be very well received," Carlson said. "Once we get tourism, BPT will take care of itself. We're doing pretty good with the fact that we don't have tourism. And when you take the tourism component, reinject that into our revenue, when it does come back, we're going to be seeing some very significant revenue collections well in excess of what we're collecting now."

Moylan failed to get enough votes to pass his amendment but Bill 74 was still placed on the third reading file, and Moylan was added as a cosponsor, along with other senators.