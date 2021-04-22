Proposal to pay for tourist testing scrapped

A proposal to pay for the COVID-19 testing of tourists departing from Guam – to make the island a more enticing destination – will not be happening because of the costs, according to Guam Visitors Bureau President and CEO Carl Gutierrez.

"It was discussed; however, it is not going to happen," Gutierrez said. "One director suggested maybe the first 1,000 tourists. We cannot afford it."

As it stands, tourists who need a PCR test before returning to their home country must cover the costs. GVB hopes to connect travelers to proper medical facilities that provide such testing through their Guam Trusted Testing Partners program, Gutierrez said. The agency is trying to be an intermediary, he added, to bring clinics and businesses, such as hotels, together to form their own deals.

The prospect of shouldering the cost of PCR testing for departing tourists surfaced as GVB and its partners discussed preparations for Guam's potential reopening on May 1. In early April, GVB board members approved a motion "to negotiate or issue a request for proposals to provide COVID testing required of travelers returning to their home countries."

Agency officials expected $20 million from the $661 million in additional pandemic relief funds for the government of Guam, which some members said could be used for the testing.

GVB may have had to spend $10 million to $12 million, for example, if it paid for the PCR testing of up to 100,000 initial tourists, or about $100 to $120 for each test.

The island's reopening is contingent on meeting the governor's Path to Half vaccination goal, which aims to vaccinate at least 62,500 adults by May 1.

That should be doable when including military personnel and federal civil servant vaccinations on Guam.

Reciprocal quarantine agreements

GVB also wants to engage in reciprocal quarantine agreements with tourism source markets to help boost tourism when the island opens up again.

With one target being Taiwan, the governor is expected to discuss the matter during a visit to the country later this year, which is pending confirmation.

According to Gutierrez, a quarantine agreement will allow returning Guam residents and Taiwan visitors to enter Guam and return to their home country without quarantine, but still comply with testing requirements.

GVB also hopes to create reciprocal quarantine agreements with Japan and South Korea.

More strategic discussions will take place once Guam's protocols are determined, should the island reach the Path to Half goal, according to Gutierrez.

While these initiatives are intended to help boost Guam's recovery after more than a year without tourism, it will likely take time before the industry can rebound to levels seen before the pandemic.