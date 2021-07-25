The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Guam Power Authority have agreed to make changes to their 2019 consent decree and GPA is seeking the Consolidated Commission on Utilities’ approval before presenting the negotiated consent decree to the federal court.

The U.S. EPA, under the Clean Air Act, established emission rules requiring stack emissions control and continuous monitoring systems equipment to be installed on all GPA peak-load and base-load diesel generators, according to Post files.

The initial deadline to comply was May 2013. Failure to meet this deadline resulted in the consent decree, which was unanimously approved by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities in October 2019. This allowed GPA to avoid further fines and move forward with the settlement for noncompliance with EPA National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants, or NESHAP, for fuel oil powered electric steam-generating units at GPA’s Cabras and Piti generating plants.

But GPA now needs more time to comply and it is seeking the proposed modifications to push back the schedule of completion for the following through Resolution 2021-20:

• Construction of the new ultra low sulfur diesel, or ULSD, pipelines has been delayed to Dec. 31, 2021, a six-month delay from the initial date of May 1, 2021.

• Completion of installation of oxidation catalysts at Piti Units 8 and 9, the use of only ULSD as a fuel for Piti units 8 and 9 and complying with all requirements of the reciprocating internal combustion engines, or RICE, NESHAP at those units was moved from Dec. 31, 2021 to July 31, 2022.

Failure to meet deadlines could mean GPA would face fines.

During the CCU’s work session for GPA on Thursday, GPA General Manager John Benavente said GPA is on track to meet the new target dates.

The biggest change to the deadlines, however, is related to a new power plant which was supposed to be online by Oct. 31, 2022.

“It's been moved 18 months to the date that we have asked which is April 30, 2024 at the latest,” Benavente said.

GPA must comply in operating 180 megawatts of new generators utilizing only ULSD, at least initially, but be capable of burning natural gas by the new April deadline.

To meet the April 2024 deadline, GPA must first comply with a deadline set for U.S. EPA.

“Because we come into scenarios where the State Implementation Plan comes into play and this was when EPA was sued by some parties. That was a red light for them to have to comply with that regulation of April 2022,” Benavente said.

That means by December of next year, GPA must burn fuel with no more than 0.2% sulfur to comply with that scenario.

“Then of course after the new power plant comes online in April 2024 we need to retire Cabras 1 and 2 by October,” Benavente said.

Before Cabras can be retired, GPA must ensure that all the existing fuel in the pipelines is burned out.

With this in mind, Benavente laid out the new targeted dates for compliance:

• No later than, Dec. 31, 2022 and continuing thereafter, GPA shall use a blended fuel with no greater than 0.2% sulfur by weight to power Cabras Units 1 and 2.

• By Oct. 31, 2024, GPA is to permanently retire Cabras Units 1 and 2.

• Within 30 days of the effective date, GPA shall award a contract for at least 100 MW of solar power, with construction to be completed by December 2023. This 100 MW of power is in addition to 25 MW of solar power that GPA has already installed at its Dandan facility.

Last March, GPA completed installation and operation of a 40 MW energy storage system.

If GPA does not carry through with meeting the new target dates, revised penalties for noncompliance can be levied against the power company.

Failure to use ULSD at Piti Units 8 and 9 after July 31, 2022, would result in a fine of $1,500 per day for the first 30 days of noncompliance, after that it goes up to $4,500 a day for the next 60 days, and $7,500 per day after after that for either or both units not in compliance.

Failure to retire Cabras Units 1 and 2 by the October 2024 deadline, would result in a fine of $1,000 per day for the first 30 days, $3,000 per day for the next 60 days and $5,000 a day for noncompliance beyond 60 days.

“However, none of the penalties are really too onerous,” Benavente said.

In order for the resolution to move forward with the changes to the consent decree, all parties must gain the necessary approvals for the proposed modifications.

GPA asserted that it agreed to the changes and is now seeking the CCU’s approval to revise the consent decree before it is brought before the District Court of Guam for final approval.

Resolution 2021-20 will be brought before the CCU on Tuesday, July 27, for a decision.