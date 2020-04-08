Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has called for emergency session on Thursday as several COVID-19 related bills await legislative action.

While the proposed legislation cover a variety of topics – from financial aid to the expedited procurement of medical supplies – perhaps most relevant to the governor are a pair of bills that grant additional authority limiting movement and set penalties for anyone caught violating the governor's orders.

Bill 335-35 provides additional emergency powers to the governor, granting the ability to set a curfew for all residents through an executive order. It would also allow her to limit all movement among residents, except for essential business, movement to maintain life sustenance and for emergent medical needs.

Bill 334-35 would make it a misdemeanor to violate the governor's executive orders during a public health emergency. The measure imposes a $5,000 fine, one year imprisonment, or both, for anyone guilty of violating orders.

As part of escalating efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has proposed establishing road checkpoints and an adult curfew but she needs authority from the Legislature to implement the proposals.

"I believe these are serious measures necessary to save human lives, yet I cannot ignore the fundamental rights of individuals or the legitimate role the Legislature must play in this process," Leon Guerrero stated during a press briefing Tuesday.

The governor also said she's heard cries from some to completely lock down Guam but said this was impossible "in a free society protected by a Constitution which guarantees certain fundamental rights."

Other proposals

Lawmakers may tackle additional legislation during session.

Sen. Telo Taitague has confirmed that she will try to get Bill 319-35 onto the session floor. Among other things, the bill proposes a temporary reduction to the business privilege tax and would create an Income Tax Refund Deposit Fund, appropriating $20 million into the fund. Any funds obtained by GovGuam as reimbursement for the local payment of war claims will be placed into the fund under Bill 319.

If Bill 319 fails, Taitague said she would then attempt to get Bill 322-35 onto the floor. That measure specifically creates a tax refund reserve fund for the expedited payment of tax refunds.

Other measures that intend to reduce taxes or provide some other relief for residents to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the governor has expressed reservations with measures that tap into local funding.

"My concern there is if we don't have to use local funds, and federal grants and federal monies are coming in, that would be the route I would like to go more so I can save the monies in our General Fund, so I can provide means to continue on our public services," Leon Guerrero said Tuesday.

"A lot of these expenses are not expenses that are fronted with (federal) money. We have to get reimbursement," the governor added. "So in order for me to provide (personal protective equipment), the test kits and all that, we need to use our local monies and then we'll get reimbursed."