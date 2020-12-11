Proposed $11.5M for DPHSS, cancer care up for vote next week

A bill that aims to fill the gap in the Department of Public Health and Social Services' funding with $11.5 million "cold, hard cash" from the Healthy Futures Fund will be voted on next week.

Senators discussed Speaker Tina Muna Barnes' Bill 400-35 on Thursday. Spokesman Chirag Bhojwani said Bill 400 and other measures are in the voting file expected to be voted on next week.

DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin’s memorandum on Sept. 15 outlined a critical shortfall in DPHSS’ budget of $10.5 million, according to a press release. The appropriation of the funds was made possible after a 2019 independent audit of government finances revealed a balance in the Healthy Futures Fund.

“We found a shortfall of $10.5 million, and we were able to fill that with an $11.5 million appropriation of cold, hard cash, that has been audited and sitting in our coffers – our people deserve this, and I thank my colleagues for helping me make this happen,” Barnes said.

Sen. Therese Terlaje’s amendment to Bill 400 also allocates funding to the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, according to Barnes.

“Thanks to the foresight of Sen. Terlaje, we were not only able to fund critical services for our manåmko', services for abused and neglected women and children, much-needed resources for our foster kids and parents, as well as our homeless, but we were able to also take care of those in our community who are suffering from cancer. We must do better, and as we saw today, we can only do so together,” Barnes said.