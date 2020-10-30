Proposed fines to be heard

Regarding what the governor has said is necessary to protect the community from spreading the novel coronavirus, new public health rules and fines will be discussed.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is hosting two public meetings at 2 p.m. Saturday and again Wednesday via Zoom. Each meeting will be limited to the first 100 participants but also will be streamed live on DPHSS’ Facebook page.

Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera said the rules are effectively the same as the existing guidelines.

“There’s no curfew that’s being proposed,” she said. “What it does is really just gives us the ability to impose fines and penalties, with the caveat that these rules are adopted."

The proposed fines range from $100 to $1,000 for individuals, depending on the number of offenses, Carrera said. For businesses, the fines will range from $1,000 to $10,000.

Sen. James Moylan is concerned about the governor's executive order to bypass the Administrative Adjudication Act.

"While the intent is to assist in curtailing the spread of the virus, the executive order opens the door to potential abuse," Moylan's office stated.

The proposed legislation would, if passed, mandate the Legislature's approval if the governor seeks to bypass a regulatory statute under the Emergency Powers Act.

The speaker’s office has not provided a public response to Moylan.

Republicans respond, Democrats chime in

The Republican Party of Guam is critical of the governor lifting the Administrative Adjudication Act, which Republican Party officials said allows for “a process of transparency and public input.”

The party asserts that the governor is “now imposing a dictatorship” and that the Democratic majority at the Legislature is turning “a blind eye” to the governor's actions.

“Gov. Leon Guerrero wishes to fine any island resident who is outside of their home after 7 p.m. She wants to impose a citation if you take your kids to the beach, or even if you take them for a drive to get them out of the house,” the Republican Party stated.

“She will give your neighbor a reward if they report your actions, hence dividing our island community.”

In response, Chirag Bhojwani, executive director of the Democratic Party of Guam, said “people are literally dying in our community – someone around here has to be the adult and show some tough love.”

“One thing is clear: some are more capable at adulting than others in our community. It is ironic that Democrats are the ones that are standing up for businesses who are closed or suffering right now,” he stated.

Bhojwani said the proposed public health rules “will be subject to an administrative public hearing where concerns may be addressed — but the GOP doesn’t seem to care about the facts.”

“People who follow the rules are being penalized because of those who choose not to. … The governor isn’t a dictator, she’s a leader doing everything she possibly can to keep our island safe. Maybe the Republican Party can use these 4 words in their next release: 'How can we help?'”