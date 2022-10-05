Proposed GALC amendments await review

Proposed amendments to the enabling law for the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission are now complete and await the board's concurrence before they can be submitted to the Legislature for consideration. The agency needs the amendments to be enacted before it can finalize long-awaited rules and regulations for the GALC Land Bank and begin compensating beneficiaries.

GALC Executive Director John Burch said he hopes the matter will be added to the agenda for commissioners to go over in an upcoming meeting this month.

"I will ask that of the chairman, and if he doesn't put it in the agenda, I will put it in my executive director's report," Burch told The Guam Daily Post. "I'll summarize (the amendments) in my report. ... It's a draft that we've worked on, several months of work, ... and I need them to make a decision because they are the board," Burch said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GALC is charged with facilitating the return of excess federal land to original landowners or their heirs. In cases where land cannot be returned due to public use, landowners are to be compensated using funds from lease proceeds of nonancestral lands - the Land Bank. No original owners have been compensated through the Land Bank since its creation, as rules and regulations remain pending.

The commission did create an initial set of draft rules several years ago, but the Office of the Attorney General rejected them over concerns they did not line up with the law, among other issues.

"(These amendments) will allow us to use much of what was written in the original rules and regs if it passes the Legislature. Some, like perpetual payments, will have to go. That just won't fly. But there's some that we could work into there," Burch said, noting in his comments to the Post that commissioners could suggest changes or even throw out the amendments entirely and task him to work from the beginning - it is the commissioners' decision.

Other concerns

Funding for compensation is also an issue.

There is currently about $15 million in the Land Bank and possibly thousands of beneficiaries, according to past statements from Burch.

GALC is taking steps to develop an investment policy statement for its Land Bank funds. Investment services will be provided through a memorandum of understanding with the Guam Economic Development Authority, which has contracted with advisers Raymond James Asia Pacific Group and Bank of Guam Investment Services.

The investment policy statement will determine how GALC will want to invest its funds.

Right now, the vast majority of Land Bank funds are sitting in a bank with a 0.45% return, according to Burch.

"That is a major problem, as far as I see it, because we're not making as much off our investment as we should be," he said. "Raymond James told us that at the lowest, if we invest with the same kind of (certificates of deposit) with them, we'll get at least 3%."

Burch said GALC will not be investing in stocks and bonds, noting that some commissioners are leery of that option.

"We might just stick with the things that are safer in the beginning, our first trial with this thing," Buch said.

During a Sept. 29 meeting, GALC members voted to appoint Commissioners Maria Cruz and Angela Camacho into an investment strategy planning committee. Burch stated during that meeting that he would work with GEDA to set up work sessions with the two commissioners so they could "hammer this IPS out" as soon as possible.