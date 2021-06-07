Parents and students may soon see a new way of grading as Guam Department of Education officials work with stakeholders on a grading process that better reflects and measures teaching and learning.

In two of four planned parent input sessions, GDOE laid out five proposed policies officials are considering to bring before the Guam Education Board for approval:

Maintain the tiered grading system for kindergarten through the eighth grade. Maintain quarters as a progress period with semester grade being final grade. Establish procedures for composite (final) grade. Establish conversion to a final letter grade. Establish a common criteria and approach for citizenship.

The first two proposals were implemented during the pandemic, while the others were proposed by teachers and parents.

"What we found was that a lot of policies that were implemented actually reflected what we want to do long term and wasn't something we want to do for the COVID-19 period," said Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

The past school year, disrupted by the pandemic, raised concerns from teachers who shared that traditional grading policies were not fair to students as they adapted to multiple models of learning.

Teachers juggled hard copy, online and in-person models, and were empathetic to home situations that presented challenges to the academic progress of students.

Although the impact of potential learning loss may not be revealed until next school year, teachers reported there was not enough academic information to assess some students' learning, citing a lack of submitted work by students and little interaction.

This prompted GDOE officials to adopt a tiered grading system for students from kindergarten through the eighth grade. Sanchez said the tiered system proved more beneficial from an evaluation standpoint in comparison to the traditional grading system.

"With the tiered grading system, it gave a clearer description of how well the student was doing with particular sets of standards in the particular content areas or subject that they were taking," Sanchez said.

The tiered system was implemented last school year, in addition to the department moving away from dividing the curriculum into quarters.

The proposal to shift to semesters, as done in college, allows for teachers and students to work through content throughout the entire period, providing teachers with flexibility in meeting each student's educational needs.

"It really gives teachers and students an opportunity to work through a larger body of information and give students a chance to go back to material earlier in the semester," said Sanchez.

Teachers would then take the average of all grades earned in the semester based on the child meeting each priority, standard, skill and topic, or PSST, set for the grade level to determine a student's final grade.

Sanchez added, "the current system doesn't compel teachers to explain what the standards are and how well the student is doing relative to that particular standard. A lot of it is just based on grades or assignments that get turned in."

Sanchez explained the tiered grading system breaks down a student's grade based on a scale from 1.0 to 4.0. That score would then be converted to a letter grade for parents.

"You get an idea of not only the proficiency level but also an idea of exactly where they would end on the scale," said Sanchez.

For high school, Sanchez said GDOE would continue to use percentages for grading.

"The current policy allows for a percentage and it's really up to the teacher to determine how those percentages are determined so that flexibility is still in their ranks," said Sanchez.

The last proposal is to establish a common approach and criteria for citizenship. Sanchez said GDOE has been working on this for years, and took this opportunity to incorporate it into the grading system.

"This has not been done before. I mean, some schools have done it, ... but from the district standpoint, at least to my knowledge, we have not approached citizenship in a common way," said Sanchez.

Citizenship is determined at the discretion of the teacher.

"In this case, we wanted to make sure that in elementary, middle and high schools within those levels had a common way of reporting out what citizenship meant when they would get a particular grade," said Sanchez.

He clarified that the citizenship component wouldn't weigh heavily on a student's overall academic grade and instead would measure factors not related to academic achievement.

But that doesn't mean there are no academic consequences related to citizenship.

According to Sanchez, teacher deadlines and other requirements in class will impact the student's grade but stressed it should not outweigh the academic purpose of a particular grade.

Students will be held accountable in the following areas of citizenship: engagement; submission of assignments; conduct; accountability; and attendance and punctuality.

But before the department brings the proposals to the board, GDOE is engaging parents, teachers and other stakeholders to share their questions and concerns.

The input received will be used to formulate the State Strategic Plan and grading policy proposals to be presented to the Guam Education Board for approval.

Parents and stakeholders with any questions and concerns should email input@gdoe.net.