Proposed Guam missile defense included in new military budget

The annual budget for the Department of Defense is advancing an effort to further build up missile defense capabilities for the island.

Federal lawmakers have now required the Secretary of Defense to contract with a federally funded research and development center to conduct an independent assessment of proposed air and missile defense architecture to defend Guam.

The fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, signed into law on Dec. 23, states that the assessment should include an analysis of the proposed architecture's capability to address non-ballistic and ballistic missile threats to Guam, including the sensor, command and control and interceptor systems being proposed.

The assessment should also analyze the development and integration risk of the proposed architecture and the manning required to operate the proposed defense architecture - including the availability of housing and infrastructure on island to support those manning levels.

The assessment is to be submitted within 180 days after enactment of the fiscal 2023 NDAA. The Defense secretary is also to designate a senior official from the DOD to oversee the missile defense of Guam.

Moreover, the Defense secretary, acting through the director of the Missile Defense Agency, is required to procure and field up to three vertical launching systems that can accommodate planned interceptors operated by the U.S. Navy. The deadline for this mandate is Dec. 31, 2023, but the Defense secretary can waive the mandate under certain conditions.

According to Defense News, the fiscal 2023 federal appropriations measure also requires more oversight from the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency and the services on the mission to defend Guam by providing quarterly updates to congressional defense committees.

"The MDA has been working on an architecture to defend Guam from air and missile threats for several years, but has been scant on the details causing lawmakers to continuously hammer the agency during hearings and withheld funding in FY22 for not being forthcoming," Defense News stated, adding that the MDA finally unveiled plan details upon releasing its fiscal 2023 budget request.

The MDA will likely manage the intercontinental ballistic missile and hypersonic missile defense components while the U.S. Army will take the lead on cruise missile defense, Defense News stated.

"The architecture will include Navy SM-3 and SM-6 missiles, the Patriot air-and-missile defense system and the Army’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD)," the outlet added. "A THAAD battery has been operating on Guam since 2013."