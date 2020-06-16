Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Jose Terlaje have introduced a proposal to incorporate a public-private partnership in tobacco tax enforcement in light of reported shortfalls in government oversight.

Bill 368-35 mandates the Department of Revenue and Taxation to issue a request for proposals for a company to not only enforce the tax but also to administer a tax stamp program created under prior law.

Under Bill 368, the chosen company will be paid 12% of taxes collected.

Guam's tobacco tax law stretches back to the early days of the Legislature but the government has had issues enforcing those taxes. Public Law 34-55, which established the tax stamp requirement, noted the system relied on voluntary compliance that unfairly benefited companies that refused to comply and were able to avoid detection.

The stamps were supposed to serve as proof that taxes were paid.

In November 2019, the Office of Public Accountability published an audit on Rev and Tax's bonded warehouses for tobacco products. Rev and Tax, under Public Law 34-55, had until October 2018 to implement the tax stamp program. But up until the audit, the department hadn't implemented the program. And the department had not submitted proposed rules for the program to the Legislature.

Barnes and Terlaje made note of that audit in their press release announcing Bill 368, includes rules for the tax stamp program. The bill is also based on similar legislation from the prior Legislature, introduced by then-Sen. Michael San Nicolas, who now serves as the Guam delegate to Congress.

The audit did note that the tax stamp legislation adds enforcement responsibilities to DRT while it is unable to effectively enforce oversight of bonded warehouses. And Rev and Tax, in responding to the audit, said it welcomed the findings as it reinforced the need for additional resources in order to meet its mandates.

Bonded warehouses allow wholesalers to delay tax payments on tobacco products. Normally, the wholesaler must pay taxes on tobacco imports before the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency can release the cargo. But if the wholesaler has bonded warehouses, the products can be stored there and tax payments can be delayed until the 20th day of the following month after the products are withdrawn from the warehouse.

Rev and Tax certifies these warehouses but have done so without official rules, regulations or policies, according to the 2019 audit. Moreover, a prior audit found that Rev and Tax was not assessing the tobacco tax during storage and withdrawal of tobacco products from the warehouses. Nor was the department verifying tax filings against withdrawals of tobacco products, essentially relying on voluntary compliance.

Bonded warehouses require additional control procedures with no identifiable benefit to GovGuam, according to the public auditor's office.

A few months before the 2019 audit released, Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz called on the legislative oversight chair for Rev and Tax to repeal legislation allowing bonded warehouses.

"By repealing this provision, tobacco tax collections will improve and fairness will be promoted amongst the island’s five tobacco wholesalers," a release from the public auditor stated.

According to Chirag Bhojwani, spokesman for the speaker, the tax stamp system should resolve the issue of delayed payments, as the stamps would mean the taxes had been paid.

"The wholesaler also is not delaying payment because they need to pay for the stamp before cigarettes can be sold in retail," Bhojwani said.

"Cigarette stamps are used in 47 states and numerous other countries and are acknowledged to be one of the most effective tools in ensuring the payment of cigarette taxes. Rev and Tax has not stood up this program for years, it is time to ensure the fair payment of taxes."

The Guam Daily Post requested comment on Bill 368 from Rev and Tax but none was provided as of press time.