Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has until today to decide whether she will sign into law, reject or let several bills slide into law by inaction.

Although the Guam Legislature rejected a high-profile bill that would have authorized the governor to implement a curfew and shelter-in-place directive during the COVID-19 emergency, they did pass six other bills related to the pandemic.

Bill 326 creates three categories of differential pay for essential GovGuam employees, similar to what the governor required in an executive order in early April.

The bill also specifies that the Department of Administration is authorized to issue payment at double the regular rate of pay during the COVID-19 emergency, including for employees eligible under COVID-19 hazardous pay differential.

It also sets the differential retroactive to March 14, when the governor declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

The governor is required to submit a report on all expenses incurred under the provisions of the legislation, as well as any transfers or federal reimbursements, but that isn't due until 15 days after the termination of the emergency.

The current cost of differential pay is not known. Administration Department Director Edward Birn stated Wednesday last week that his office was still computing applicable differential pay.

Another bill up for possible enactment is Bill 333-35, regarding the implementation of federal and local assistance programs related to COVID-19.

Sen. Therese Terlaje is a sponsor of the measure, which she said sets a clear guideline for GovGuam while ensuring accountability.

"The measure also waives lengthy rule-making requirements and allows the hiring of new or reassignment of existing personnel to accomplish the required reporting and processing that may be needed for full implementation," Terlaje stated in a release.

During the discussion on the bill, one of the other sponsors, Sen. James Moylan attempted to add an amendment requiring that the administration report to the Guam Legislature within five days of the close of each calendar month, a clear description of actions taken with respect to the bill itself.

Sen. Kelly Marsh questioned whether Moylan's amendment on transparency was germane to the bill. Other senators argued against adding additional reporting requirements that could impede on the speed with which the governor responds to an emergency. Moylan later withdrew his amendment out of concern it might jeopardize the passage of Bill 333, which he said is "great" legislation. The bill gained the support of all 15 senators.

Bills up for decision:

• Bill 324-35 – related to suspending the 2% Rainy Day Fund requirement in the fiscal 2020 budget law;

• Bill 326-35 – related to specifying a COVID-19 hazardous pay differential;

• Bill 332-35 – related to creating an exemption to the service-learning graduation requirements for seniors in the school year 2019-2020;

• Bill 333-35 – related to the rapid and transparent implementation of federal and local assistance programs regarding COVID-19;

• Bill 336-35 – related to directing the expedited procurement of critical medical supplies to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the governor's transfer authority up to $4 million during an emergency; and

• Bill 339-35 – related to exempting public schools from the 180 instructional day or equivalent requirement for school year 2019-2020.