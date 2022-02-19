The Legislature on Friday adopted a resolution supporting the "Native Pacific Islanders of America Equity Act."

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas introduced the legislation co-sponsored by Northern Marianas Del. Gregorio Sablan.

Resolution 260-36 passed Friday with 13 votes. Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sen. Telena Nelson were absent and excused.

Also known as H.R. 6504, the Native Pacific Islanders of America Equity Act would allow eligible Native CHamoru and Native Northern Marianas organizations to qualify for federal contracting opportunities through their participation in certain small business programs that are administered by the Small Business Administration, according Resolution 260.

H.R. 6504 would establish a CHamoru Registry Program under the Office of the Governor, which will keep a database to serve as a genealogy bank to verify Native CHamoru ancestry requirements, the resolution stated.

The database would be audited at least once every three years by the public auditor.

"‘Native CHamoru’ in H.R. 6504 means an individual who can document that one or more of the individual’s direct ancestors resided on Guam before August 1, 1950. No residency or blood quantum amount shall be required for an individual to qualify as a ‘Native CHamoru’ under paragraph (1) of the bill," the resolution stated.

A 'Native CHamoru Organization' under H.R. 6504 is any organization that is a Guam nonprofit organization; that is controlled by Native CHamorus as defined in section 4 of the Organic Act of Guam; and whose business activities will principally benefit Native CHamorus.

A 'Native Northern Marianas Organization' follows a similar definition structure.

The federal proposal would also amend the Small Business Act to include Native CHamoru and Native Northern Marianas organizations as eligible disadvantaged groups under the 8(a) Business Development Program, which is designed to assist small minority-owned businesses to compete in the wider economy.

According to Resolution 260, H.R. 6504 would benefit eligible Native CHamoru owned businesses who compete for federal contracts by providing training, technical assistance and contracting opportunities.

Prior to session Friday, the House Committee on Natural Resources Office of Insular Affair held a hearing on H.R. 6504.

"Guam’s population has significantly declined over the last ten years. Results from the 2020 Census reflect an overall 3.5% decrease in the number of local residents. With the disruption to our lucrative tourism industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to the new business opportunities that this legislation would provide for Native CHamoru organizations," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in her testimony.

"Our decline in population and significant loss in tourism arrivals, in addition to the inequity under federal programs, will adversely affect our ability to generate sustaining economic growth if additional opportunities are not created, especially at this pivotal time for economic recovery," she added.

The governor also stated they have noticed inequitable treatment of Guam residents with regard to SBA programs intended to provide economic aid.

"For example, of the 297 Guam businesses that applied for funding through the (Restaurant Revitalization Fund), only about 27% qualified and received RRF funds. Unlike our state counterparts, who have diverse markets to supplement their economies, our food establishments are a large segment of our island’s tourism industry - Guam’s primary industry. Guam is in a unique situation because our recovery is tied to international travel, which continues to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

The governor later stated in her testimony that her administration is prepared to carry out the provision of H.R. 6505 requiring the establishment of a genealogy database under her office, but she also requested an appropriation to establish and maintain the registry.

"Given the shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that our government will have the means to carry out the bill’s provisions effectively. Additionally, we request that an amendment be added to require rules and regulations on how the Office of the Governor will work with SBA to provide information necessary for the determination of whether an organization is a Native CHamoru organization," the governor stated.

She estimated $1.5 million to $2 million would be needed to establish and maintain the registry.