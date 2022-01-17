Proposed power plant project near Piti school open for public input

Two key bills for the Guam Power Authority, a refinancing measure and a bill to create an exemption from a distancing law for power plants that use fossil fuel, are now scheduled for a public hearing on Jan. 20, according to Sen. Clynton Ridgell, the legislative oversight chair for power utilities.

The latter, Bill 213-36, is of particular significance as it is intended to facilitate the timely completion of the 198-megawatt Ukudu power plant – to be Guam's next main source of power – by April 2024.

The current plan for the project is to build 41 MW of reserve generation at Cabras Island in Piti, instead of the 65 MW initially intended to be at the Ukudu site, in order for the project owner to pursue a shorter permitting process and meet commissioning objectives.

This requires an exemption to a law that bars the construction of fossil fuel power generation facilities with capacity in excess of 1 megawatt within 1,500 feet of a school, as Jose Rios Middle School in Piti would be within 1,200 feet of the 41-megawatt facility.

The Piti Municipal Planning Council voted to support the measure. However, some parents of students at the middle school do not support the bill.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing Bill 213.

Ridgell has been critical of the power plant project, which has been controversial, partly because it would add another fossil-fuel-powered facility, and also due to the winning bidder, the consortium between Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power.

Korea East-West Power was the project manager for the now-defunct Cabras 3 and 4 power plants, which had a catastrophic explosion in August 2015.

Ridgell recently asked the Office of Public Accountability to look into the decision to construct 41 megawatts of reserve power in Piti.

The OPA is planning to audit the procurement of the 198-MW Ukudu power plant.

While Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz told Ridgell the authority regarding the 41-MW plant was with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and Public Utilities Commission, he has also said that doesn't preclude the OPA from auditing the procurement of the power plant and determining whether sufficient preplanning took place.