Proposed voting change ready for senators' decision

A measure that would allow anyone to cast their vote at the Guam Election Commission within the 30 days leading up to a primary or general election now awaits Guam senators' decision.

The proposal to change Guam's absentee voting law is meant to alleviate crowding at the polling precincts on Election Day. It also provides voters the option of avoiding the crowd amid COVID-19 concerns.

Bill 330-35 was placed in the voting file on Thursday after senators had a lengthy discussion. If senators approve the measure, it heads to the governor's desk to reject, sign into law or take no action.

Another bill, which would cancel the primary election, also has moved to the voting file.

The proposed change to absentee voting would depart from the current law which requires a voter to sign an affidavit indicating specific reasons for an absentee ballot, such as a planned trip or hospitalization.

Bill 330 does not change uniformed and overseas absentee voting or homebound absentee voting.

"Any qualified voter of Guam may vote in the 2020 primary and general elections during the thirty (30) day in-office absentee voting period as provided for in 3 GCA § 10107," the bill states.

Sen. Kelly Marsh, the bill's sponsor, said the legislation expands safe and flexible voting options in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sen. Joe San Agustin is a co-sponsor.

"As someone said long ago regarding our COVID-19 situation, 'We are not all in the same boat.' This state of emergency and COVID-19 is hitting us differently, person by person and family by family," Marsh said.

Some may have issues with child care while others may not want to risk employment by asking for time off to vote, Marsh said. Others still may be more physically vulnerable or are worried or stressed by conditions that could allow the spread of COVID-19, she added.

Sen. Amanda Shelton attempted to place an amendment that would allow the Guam Election Commission to create satellite voting centers in no less than three voting districts, as a means of mitigating crowds that gather for in-office absentee voting.

However, after nearly two hours in the committee of the whole with GEC officials, Shelton withdrew her amendment, noting the major task of setting up satellite stations would be on the commission. She said she would revisit the topic through separate legislation.

Lawmakers are also set to vote on Bill 375, bipartisan legislation that seeks to cancel all primary races this year.

The emergency session was postponed for about a week to give time for public hearings on Bills 375 and 374.

Bill 374, however, was withdrawn by its author, Sen. Joe San Agustin.