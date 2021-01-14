A 62-year-old man, Daniel "Danny" Vincent Rodriguez, has been arrested after charges were filed on Wednesday accusing him of raping a 12-year-old girl known to him multiple times.

Rodriguez faces multiple counts of sexually penetrating the girl in January 2020 and in March through April 30, 2020.

The girl and her mother reported the alleged sexual assaults to the Dededo police precinct in November 2020.

The girl told police, according to documents filed by the prosecution, "from the time she was approximately 6 years old, in about 2014, until 2020" Rodriguez had been sexually assaulting her.

"The victim described that the assaults began when she was about 6 years old and started over her clothes, but as she got older, the defendant started removing her clothes to assault her," according to court documents.

The rape began when she was 11 and continued when she turned 12, court documents state. The alleged assaults took place in her home and in a ranch after the defendant took her there to feed livestock, court documents state.

The defendant faces multiple counts of first- and second-degree sexual assault.