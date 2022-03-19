The prosecution in the murder trial of Rudy Fegurgur Quinata used witness testimony to again highlight allegations that the defendant became upset after his girlfriend and co-actor Joyner Scott Sked jumped on, hugged and kissed former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

Macrina Sanchez testified Friday that she was hanging out at Fort Soledad in April 2021 with others, including the former mayor, before Daniel Sanchez gave her a ride to an area near the village mayor’s office, which was close to her residence.

It’s there that she recalled seeing Quinata and Sked.

“(Sked) got so excited. She jumped up on him and hugged him. She was so happy to see him, I guess,” said Macrina Sanchez, who then testified that Quinata appeared “tired that night. He wanted to go home.”

“Did (Sked) also kiss him?” Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas asked.

“Yes, she did,” Macrina Sanchez said.

It was after Rapadas asked a second time about Quinata’s reaction during that encounter that she admitted, “he appeared mad. She hugged him for a few seconds. … I thought it was wrong for her to do that. I wanted to pull her away.”

Macrina Sanchez then recalled hearing Sked state that she wanted to go to the store to buy cigarettes and beer before she noticed Quinata and Daniel Sanchez “giggling and joking.”

Sked, who was convicted of murder, testified during her trial that they drank beer in Malesso' before the three became intimate at Quinata’s shack in Humåtak.

Rapadas called multiple neighbors to testify during the second day of trial about the yelling that was heard the last night Daniel Sanchez was seen alive.

Sanchez was found dead with 23 stab wounds and head injuries inside Quinata’s residence on April 3, 2021. Next to his body were a pair of scissors and a hammer believed to have been used as murder weapons.

“He was a helpful guy. Too helpful,” said Joe Sanchez, the victim’s younger brother. He testified that the former mayor was a father of four. The children’s mother died in 2019.

Joe Sanchez testified that he went around the village looking for his brother before he was able to speak with another village resident, Philip Harrison. Harrison had found Quinata’s phone near the water in April 2021 while he was cleaning up the area around his property.

Joe Sanchez testified that he decided to return the phone to Quinata’s sister.

“I told my nephew I think I made a mistake by giving her the phone. My nephew is a police officer,” Joe Sanchez said.

Other than a photo of Quinata and Sked, the prosecution did not detail any of the phone’s contents that could be used for its case in chief.

The trial continues Monday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.