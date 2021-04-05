The couple who face murder charges in the death of former Umatac Mayor Daniel Sanchez left the victim in a padlocked, chained house after he was stabbed and beaten, according to the prosecution in court documents filed in court Monday.

Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah B. Luther stated in court papers the former mayor's body was found in a Umatac house on April 3, two days after he was last seen arriving at the Umatac house.

One of the suspects, Rudy Fegurgur Quinata, 59, an ex-convict, lived in the house that was frequented by his girlfriend Joyner Scott Sked, 32.

Both have been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Sked faces a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

On April 3, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Guam police officers assigned to the Agat Precinct checked the Umatac house. A Toyota Corolla was parked in front of the residence and a padlock and chain secured the front door of the house.

The officers smelled an odor and used a ladder to see what was inside.

The officers saw a body lying on the floor, face down, and blood on the floor around the body.

Officers saw severe blunt force trauma injuries to the head of the victim and apparent stab wounds to the front and back of the deceased's torso.

"A hammer and scissors, both covered in blood, were found near the body. The body was identified as that of Daniel Quinata Sanchez," according to court documents.

The suspects and the victim were seen in the afternoon/dusk on April 1 at the residence.

One neighbor reported hearing Quinata yelling, "(expletive) you" several times while outside of the residence.

Another witness later reported seeing Quinata and Sked leave the residence at approximately 11 p.m. on April 1.

Police traced the Toyota Corolla to its registered owner, who is related to the victim.

The former mayor's relative told police that she lent the car to the victim on April l and had not heard from him since.

When Quinata was located, he was informed that he was wanted for questioning about a deceased person.

He twice told police that "Joyner did it" but didn't elaborate on his statement, according to court documents.

"A witness was located and told police that he/she picked up Sked on the road and gave her a ride on or about April 3, 2021," according to court documents.

"This witness revealed that Joyner made elaborate statements about stabbing, shooting, and killing a person. This witness further told police that Joyner told the witness that she [Joyner] stabbed Sanchez and that she did so during or after Quinata kept beating on him. This witness also told police that Sked hid from police and expressed her belief that the police were looking for her," court documents state.

When police found Sked, she invoked her right to silence, according to court documents.

Quinata had a manslaughter conviction in the 1980s and was released from prison. Sked had an arrest record when her 1-year-old child was found wandering on a street.