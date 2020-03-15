The prosecution in the murder and rape trial for defendant Brandon Michael Acosta argues that the jury should decide whether Acosta is guilty or innocent in the death of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta.

Acosta’s attorney, William Pole, wants the Superior Court of Guam to dismiss the multiple aggravated murder and criminal sexual conduct charges against his client. He contends the prosecution cannot show that the violence was committed before the teenager died, and that they could neither prove the time of death nor that Acosta had sex with her.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas responded that the court should deny the request, arguing there was sufficient evidence and that each and every element was proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday.

DNA tests conducted by the FBI confirmed the defendant’s semen had been found in the victim’s anal and vaginal cavities, the prosecution states in their opposition.

In June 2018, Nauta was found dead inside her Dededo home along Chalan Koda.

“She has suffered multiple deep and long lacerations on her head, neck and body. There was a significant amount of blood on the walls, bed and clothing around her,” Rapadas stated. “Defendant later confessed to a burglary across the street from the scene.”

The case will be back before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.