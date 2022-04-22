The prosecution in the case against former Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje was ordered to hand over evidence that details why the defendant was indicted on two counts of official misconduct.

Terlaje, who also worked as a marshal in the Superior Court, stands accused of exposing an alleged victim to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017, and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime. Investigators alleged that he helped the then-mayor of Yona, Jesse Blas. Blas allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.

Blas’ then-girlfriend was identified as drug convict Vickilyn Manglona Teregeyo.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino granted the defense's motion for a bill of particulars on the two counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors but denied the request on the charge of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony.

Court documents state the grand jury was presented with three events that occurred between Aug. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2017 including a barbecue at the ranch in Yona, a text message between Terlaje and Jesse Blas, and the arrest of the victim at a hotel in Tumon.

“The court finds that the testimony during the grand jury investigation implies that defendant committed the offense of official misconduct at all three events. Yet, defendant is only charged with two instances of official misconduct,” the judge said in his decision. “A 60-day time frame is not particular enough to provide defendant the opportunity to establish his legal defense when the (prosecution) knows the exact dates of the defendant’s conduct … Defendant is unable to determine witnesses to call and defenses to assert at trial if he cannot pinpoint the conduct (the prosecutors) argue was official misconduct.”

Tolentino ruled that the bill of particulars was warranted for two of the charges stating the government’s evidence points to multiple events involving the defendant and adds to the ambiguity surrounding the charges.

Terlaje has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He awaits the court’s decision in his request to dismiss the case after the defense argued the time to pursue the felony charge expired in 2000, and in 2018 for the misdemeanors.