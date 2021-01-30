Prosecution rests in Palacios murder trial

Murder defendant Joshua Palacios told Guam Police Department detectives that he has never held a firearm in his life, according to GPD Officer Pete Leon Guerrero.

Leon Guerrero testified Friday during day 10 of the trial in the Superior Court of Guam before Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto told the court that the government rests.

Palacios stands accused in the 2019 deadly shooting of Keith Castro in Yigo.

“Palacios stated that the only weapon he’s used was a machete and that he has only ever held a pellet gun, and that he has never held nor has he carried a firearm,” Leon Guerrero said.

The day prior, other officers testified that they found two firearms hidden underneath the mattress at the Barrigada residence where they arrested Palacios.

Leon Guerrero recalled his interview with the defendant.

“He and Ms. J’lene Cabe had been together for about over a month. In the afternoon hours of July 28, 2019, he and Ms. Cabe proceeded to his mother’s residence to pick up his black Honda Civic and then drop it at his cousin’s residence in Dededo,” he said. “He couldn’t recall what he had done or where he had gone after dropping the Honda Civic to his cousin’s residence. Mr. Palacios then stated that on July 29, 2019, wasn’t a good day. He stayed awake and hasn’t slept due to him excessively smoking ice. That when he smoked ice, he would smoke for about four or five days before he passes out, and that his excessive drug use has caused him to have short-term memory or memory loss, which has been something he has been dealing with for years.”

Leon Guerrero testified that Palacios said he knew Thomas Taitano, who had self-surrendered several days after the shooting.

“Mr. Palacios stated that he and Mr. Taitano were friends and they met while they were incarcerated at the Department of Corrections, and that the last time he saw Taitano was a month prior at a game room in Dededo, and Taitano was with his girlfriend at the time,” he said.

But, when Canto asked Leon Guerrero if Palacios told officers that he knew Castro, he said, “I don’t know him. Honestly, I don’t know him.”

“Did you believe him?” said Canto.

“No, I did not,” he said.

“What did you learn in the investigation that caused you to believe he lied to you?” Canto said.

“That two or three days prior to the shooting, Mr. Castro was pulled over along Route 3 in Dededo for a traffic violation and that Mr. Palacios was the passenger of Castro at the time of the pullover,” Leon Guerrero said.

Dismissal denied

Defense attorney Thomas Fisher called for his client to be acquitted after the government rested Friday morning.

“We would move to dismiss the charges against Mr. Palacios,” said Fisher. “We do not think that any reasonable juror could find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The attorney general’s office has failed to marshal sufficient evidence to find him guilty.”

Canto, however, asked the court to deny the request.

“We believe there has been sufficient evidence presented at trial, that a reasonable juror could find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Canto said.

Judge Vernon Perez denied the defense motion to toss out the case.

The trial will continue Monday morning with the defense calling its witnesses to testify. There has been no word yet as to whether Palacios will take the stand.