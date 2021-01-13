The prosecution in the rape case against Paul Santos Mafnas Jr. will turn over certain evidence to Mafnas' attorney.

Mafnas, a convicted sex offender who was charged in the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl who was abducted on her way to school, appeared virtually from prison before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

The court granted defense attorney Peter Sablan’s request to compel the government to hand over any reports or recordings in which the defendant is identified as the suspect in the alleged rape and abduction.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan did not object to the request.

Mafnas is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 10.

The Level 1 sex offender was arrested in April 2019 after investigators learned he allegedly forced the child to get into his car. The girl was allegedly raped in an abandoned parking lot in Tamuning, court documents filed by the prosecution alleged.

Mafnas was convicted in 1999 of similar crimes against four victims. He was released from prison in 2014, and his parole was cut short four years later.