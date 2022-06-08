The prosecution in the case against a man accused of smoking methamphetamine and drinking beer prior to plowing through pedestrians in Dededo said there were inaccuracies and mistakes in the magistrate complaint filed against defendant Samuel Jr. Duenas Griffin.

Griffin appeared Tuesday before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena of the Superior Court of Guam.

Defense attorney Clyde Lemons told the court that the complaint erroneously alleged that police spoke with Griffin on the day of the crash, which occurred on Feb. 11, 2021.

Lemons also said the prosecution never provided the chain of custody for the blood samples taken from his client at Guam Regional Medical City.

Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le confirmed the mistake in the complaint, adding that officers spoke to the defendant the following day.

Le said he would also have to subpoena GRMC for information on the lab technician who conducted the analysis on Griffin, along with the chain of custody for his blood samples.

The defendant's trial has since been postponed and the parties are scheduled back in court on June 28.

Griffin has since pleaded not guilty to five counts of vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, and possession of an open container as a misdemeanor.

'I'm so sorry they got hurt'

According to court documents, Griffin said he had smoked meth for the first time the night before and drank two or three beers the morning of the crash.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and four others were injured in the crash.

Griffin allegedly told police, "I'll man up to my mistakes and try to make it right,” and "God, I'm so sorry they got hurt.”

Court records state Griffin had pleaded guilty in a separate case in 2017 to charges of driving while under the influence.