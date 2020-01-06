A former Guam Police Department Civilian Volunteer Police Reservist allegedly used his GPD-issued weapon to threaten a woman known to him.

On Jan. 3, around 2 p.m., officers of the Guam Police Department responded to a family violence complaint at a Dededo residence.

Officers met with the victim, who said she’d been in an argument with Monte Inocencio Mathiot earlier that day. When she attempted to leave the house, he allegedly shoved her back inside.

According to magistrate documents filed Jan. 4 at the Superior Court of Guam, the defendant held a gun in one hand and placed his other hand on the woman’s neck and strangled her. The woman, who couldn’t breathe, was able to turn her back to Mathiot to loosen his grip.

He, however, was allegedly able to regain a grip on her neck. The woman said he pushed her to the floor, and while she was down, he punched her in the stomach.

After that assault, the woman went to the living room but the defendant became upset once more and pushed her to the couch. According to documents, he pointed his gun at her head and asked: "You want to know what pain is?”

The woman was able to calm the defendant, who moved the gun. The woman then went to a neighbor's house to call the police.

Police: Woman had red marks and scratches on her neck, bruised hands and arms

According to court documents, police officers saw red marks and scratches on her neck and bruising on “the left side of her arm and hands.”

The woman told police she felt pain in her arms, back, and sides, documents stated. Inside the house, officers found a Smith and Wesson pistol containing a magazine with 8 mm Luger rounds.

“Officers discovered that the gun had been issued to the Defendant when he was employed as a Guam Police Department Civilian Volunteer Police Reservist,” documents state. “The Defendant had been terminated as a CVPR a couple of years ago, but the Defendant did not return the firearm. The Defendant told police that he attempted to return the firearm, but the armory was closed. The Defendant admitted that his firearm identification card had expired.”

Mathiot was charged in court with family violence, strangulation and possession of a firearm without a firearms I.D. – all as third-degree felonies, documents state.