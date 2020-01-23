The defendants in the federal fraud case involving the Hansen helicopter company were back at the District Court of Guam on Wednesday to face more issues ahead of trial.

Defendants John Walker, Marvin Reed, Kenneth Crowe and Phillip Kapp of Hansen Helicopters; and Randall Rogers, president of Vanguard Aviation, have each pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them in a superseding indictment.

Other lawyer says he now represents the company

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero had requested a hearing to discuss a potential conflict of interest attorney Mack Martin may have in representing both Walker and the company, Hansen Helicopters, Inc.

"Martin has multiple layers of potential conflicts, which necessitate examination in order to determine whether a remedy exists," the government states in its motion.

However, attorney Edward Han told the court that he is now the legal representative for Hansen Helicopters. He's the fourth attorney to represent the company.

Leon Guerrero was given two weeks to decide if the prosecution will proceed with its conflict-of-interest motion.

Trial is set to begin on March 26.

Charges of conspiracy and multiple frauds

The defendants face charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bribery, money laundering, honest services fraud, conspiracy to defraud the National Transportation Safety Board, conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration, making a false statement, and destruction, alteration or falsification of records.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations, and provided charter services for federal agencies to places in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.

The men are accused of obtaining aircraft that had been deregistered because they were destroyed, scrapped or otherwise deemed not airworthy, and then falsifying documents and records submitted to government agencies to obtain airworthiness certificates for those same aircraft.