Greed led to the indictment against the owners and officers of Guam-based Hansen Helicopters Inc., a federal prosecutor argued, as the defendants stand accused of circumventing U.S. aviation safety regulations to maximize profits.

Defendants John Walker, the primary owner of Hansen; Kenneth Crowe, chief pilot; and Phillip Kapp, director of maintenance at Hansen, sat Tuesday in the District Court of Guam as the parties presented opening statements at their trial.

"The evidence in this case is going to show that these defendants loved money more than they loved life, justice and truth. And their love of money led to the death of nine people, the serious bodily injury of 16 people, the cheating of the people of Guam and the American people, the defrauding of the government, and the cheating out of $400 million from fishing companies," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie Miller.

The prosecution told the jury of the Hansen aircraft crash on Sept. 2, 2015, that resulted in the death of pilot Rafael Antonio Cruz Santos.

“He crashed and it went into the water upside down. Mr. Santos drowned,” Miller said.

Miller argued the company purchased helicopters that were cheaper than usual because they were damaged in previous accidents, as well as helicopters that were destroyed "because they didn't really need the helicopter, they needed the paperwork that came along with the helicopter."

She referred to the company’s fleet as “Frankenstein helicopters.”

“It’s critical that the parts on these helicopters are manufactured pursuant to very high standards. They didn’t care. It was about money. The evidence is going to show to buy (a tail rotor) legitimately would cost about $1,000. You will hear the defendants contacted Spares Inc. in Oregon and asked them to make the part because they didn’t want to pay $1,000 for this critical part.”

She contends Spares Inc. charged Hansen $28 total for that specific part.

Randall Rogers of Spares Inc. is a co-defendant who is being tried separately.

“It saved them millions of dollars,” Miller said. “The worst thing about this is this particular part caused accidents because it failed. It caused people to die because it failed … They sent them out there to be used in the middle of the Pacific Ocean in dangerous conditions. The FAA has said this process of rebuilding an aircraft from different parts of pieces is a significant safety hazard, … the defendants used them over and over and over again.”

Defense attorneys argued that their clients are innocent.

Defense opening

“Our plea is not guilty,” said Mack Martin, defense attorney for Walker. “I anticipate (the prosecution) will come up short with every count of the indictment they have against Mr. Walker. ... The evidence will be that when he bought the company, he decided he wanted to make sure it was done right. This entire case is based on overzealous government investigation trying to punish innocent and hardworking people.”

“What the government wants you to believe is that Hansen is a big bad company out to make money. But, like any company in the world, they are allowed to make money,” said attorney Edward Han, who represents Hansen Helicopters Inc. “A successful company. A good company. A company that treats its employees very well and very generous. A company is not in operation for 35 years if it's not doing something right. The government is saying they don’t like how they run their business. They want to run them out of business and make them go bankrupt. ... It is perfectly legal and practice to do what they did, meaning reduce cost, reduce taxes, spread your liabilities and risk at different places. A good company anywhere in the world will do that. It’s a good business practice.

“What the evidence will show is what (the prosecution) presented to you was taken out of context,” said Edward McConwell, defense attorney for Phillip Kapp. “You’ve been told all of them have been motivated by greed, but there’s no evidence of that.”

The charges against the defendants include multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations and provided charter services for federal agencies to locations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.

The trial continues with the government calling its witnesses before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.