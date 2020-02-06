A man accused in a kidnapping in 2017 is back in custody after he allegedly harassed an 86-year-old man known to him.

Tomas Joseph Herlihy, 24, is charged with criminal mischief as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, however, the hearing was delayed after the Public Defender's Office withdrew as his attorney due to a conflict.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance in Yona twice over the past two months.

During the most recent incident, the suspect began yelling at the manamko’ who was in a wheelchair, documents state.

Fearing he would be harmed, the old man kept quiet. He then saw Herlihy drinking alcohol from a large glass bottle, which the man feared he would use to attack him, document state.

Herlihy admitted to police that he yelled at the man and that he was aware the man was very afraid of him because of his past violent behavior, documents state.

Herlihy was on probation at the time of the incident, documents state.

Pleaded down from kidnapping, robbery, terrorizing in 2018

In Nov. 2017, Herlihy was arrested after he allegedly forced a man from his apartment and threatened his life with a baseball bat, Post file state. According to court documents, he was angry because the man had repeatedly called his girlfriend. He demanded the man follow him. They drove to a secluded cliff in Mangilao where Herlihy demanded the man get out of the truck and walk to the cliff's edge, court documents state.

Herlihy threatened to kill the man with the bat and claimed that he had previously killed another person, documents state. The man begged for his life and offered to pay money. The two then drove back to the victim's apartment, where the man gave Herlihy an ATM card and its PIN.

Later, the man noticed that a stereo subwoofer and water pump were missing from his vehicle. He told police he believed Herlihy had stolen both items before the kidnapping.

Herlihy took the government's plea deal in 2018, admitting to burglary of a motor vehicle and theft. As part of the plea agreement, the remaining charges of kidnapping, robbery, terrorizing and theft by threat were dismissed.