Prosecutor: Truck thief, 19, led police on chase

A man who was accused of leading Guam police on a brief chase that ended in Hagåtña last Thursday is being held on $1,000 cash bail.

Nicholas John Quinata Perez, 19, is charged with theft of property as a second-degree felony, theft of motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

Perez appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Saturday for a magistrate hearing where bail was set.

According to the prosecution in court documents, officers spotted a white Nissan Titan pickup that had been reported stolen along Route 8 in Maite.

Police turned on their blue lights and sirens to get the driver to stop, but he refused and led authorities toward the Agana Shopping Center parking lot, documents state.

Officers were forced to remove him from the vehicle after he refused to comply, documents state.

The suspect allegedly struggled with the officer who had placed him in handcuffs. He told police he saw the vehicle in an open field in Mangilao with the driver side door open and the keys in the ignition, documents state.

He admitted to officers that he refused to stop because he knew it was stolen, documents state.

Perez also admitted to a theft reported in January at his job site.

The company reported $3,100 in tools had been stolen from a company truck on Jan. 5, documents state.

An employee reported that he had given Perez a ride, and that he was the only other person who knew he had new tools, documents state.

The suspect admitted to his employer that he stole the tools and took them home, and that he would return them the following day, but never did, documents state.