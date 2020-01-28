Jason Duenas Asprer could be tried a second time after the Supreme Court of Guam overturned his conviction of sexual assault in October 2019.

Asprer successfully appealed his convictions on charges of first-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. But the court upheld his convictions of child abuse and of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, because of the overwhelming evidence of guilt on these charges.

Prior to the high court ruling, Asprer had been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually molesting a boy who has a developmental disability, and forcing the minor to smoke meth, or "ice," in 2015.

Asprer appeared Monday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez for a resentencing hearing.

Assistant Attorney General Woodrow Pengelly told the court on Monday that the prosecution might retry the case.

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori asked the court to delay the sentencing for several weeks.

Asprer is scheduled back in court on March 2.

Conviction overturned

Last year, justices ruled the court in the original trial had erred in allowing impeachment testimony from two witnesses because the risk of unfair prejudice substantially outweighed the probative value of the testimony. The criminal sexual conduct convictions were overturned and remanded to the lower court for further proceedings.

In 2015, Asprer picked up the victim and took him to his residence, where he was accused of forcing the boy to smoke meth, court documents state.

The boy said that after he took a few puffs, Asprer began to sexually assault him, documents state.

Asprer was later arrested at his home. Officers seized about $2,000 in cash, methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia.

Asprer is listed on the Guam Sex Offender Registry as a Level One sex offender.