Prosecutors quit; Moylan: 'There's no problem' at OAG

The Office of the Attorney General has seen notable departures of several prosecutors since Douglas Moylan secured elected office as the attorney general. But, if the attorney general was asked whether the “exodus” of attorneys from his office warrants a state of emergency, he’d say no.

“There’s no problem right now. Our prosecution unit is building day by day. When I started, there were eight prosecutors. Now, we are probably at about 13, because I have been transferring people," Moylan told The Guam Daily Post several days prior to attorneys Lenny Rapadas and Sean Brown resigning from the OAG. "We are actively recruiting. People are responding from the states. Locally, we are having applications being processed.”

Rapadas on Thursday told the Post, "Yes, I will be leaving. I submitted my notice of resignation on Monday, effective Feb. 10, 2023."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rapadas is a prosecutor and former elected attorney general, while Brown, also a prosecutor, was the former first assistant chief prosecutor under AG Leevin Camacho. He resigned in a letter dated Jan. 23. His last day will be March 17.

Exodus of 'command staff'

“What we’ve had has been a exodus of the former attorney general’s top command staff of attorneys, which included the deputy," said Moylan. "A substantial number of them, … that were highly paid deputies and high command staff at the former AG, went to the governor’s office and (the Department of Revenue and Taxation).”

Before Moylan took office, the OAG had 49 attorneys; last week there were 37.

"When I came in there were 13 that were resigning, getting out of unclassified positions and going back to classified positions. Then there were some that just resigned before I came in. There’s some that are taking leave up until the first week of February and gave notice they are going to resign once their leave is burned up,” Moylan said.

Moylan said he receives a daily brief on personnel changes which, in part, are due to restructuring.

"We have new attorneys in the process of applying and coming in," said Moylan. "My intent is to staff this office with the best and the brightest in order to fulfill the mandate of the people when they elected me. I am happy that many of those that left, left. Because, not only did they free up money, but they allowed me to hire people that have a commitment to fulfill the voters' mandate, which is to keep them safe.”

Moylan said the OAG isn't for the "lazy" or "complacent." In order to set the goals he's made for the office, he will need a good team with him, he told the Post.

“We are 25 days into my administration and the restructuring is ongoing," he said. "I often tell my staff that their assignments, any moves done in the office, is not permanent in my mind, because I am trying to find the best mix between the number of people that I have and the number that is necessary to fulfill the mission.”

Previous term

Moylan recalled his first term, from 2003 to 2006, as the island's first elected AG. Moylan said that when he left, there were 130 attorneys employed at the OAG.

“We didn’t have a crime problem, like the out-of-control crime problem that we have today. We didn’t have the type of meth addiction. Back then, it wasn’t as prevalent, ravishing the island. ... Thirteen prosecutors at that time and we fulfilled our mission.”

“Now, we are bringing the numbers up again. Thirteen is not where I want to be. I want to be closer to the 20 range, Moylan said. "We are actively pushing motions, revocations of trial release conditions (and) revocations of probation for plea agreements when they violate. Put them in jail … You punish people when they violate the judges’ orders.”

The resignation of the two attorneys this week will bring the OAG down to 11 prosecutors when the resignations are effective.