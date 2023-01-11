Prosecutors 'ready' for Chinese boater's trial

A Chinese boater accused of making an illegal landing on Guam to avoid immigration processes may be going to trial.

On Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, Ruigang Li learned his plea deal has been withdrawn by the Office of the Attorney General.

Li is accused of piloting a $22,000 boat from Saipan and arriving on Guam on July 8. He currently faces misdemeanor charges of failure to acquire clearance requirements, failure to deliver a manifest to a Customs officer and invalid place of unloading.

During the hearing, Li's attorney from the Public Defender Service Corp., Brian Kegerreis, told Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III that his client's offer had been withdrawn - along with offers for the eight other Chinese nationals facing similar charges. Lamorena was expecting the offer to have been sent this month.

"There had been a blanket offer for all of these defendants, but from what it seems like, that has been withdrawn," Kegerreis said, before confirming with the prosecution.

"Yes. It is true," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Shuck. "The people do not have a present offer and the people are ready for trial."

Lamorena set a pretrial conference for Feb. 7.

'Consistent plea agreements'

Li is one of nine Chinese nationals facing charges related to their alleged illegal entry to Guam. They allegedly piloted boats that were purchased for between $20,000 and $30,000 and arrived in areas that included Ritidian Point, Tanguisson Beach and the Hagåtña boat basin, with several other individuals accompanying them.

Prior to Li's hearing, two others, Zhicong Huang and Haize Lu, also had appeared in court with their attorneys under the impression the case would be resolved without going to trial.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown confirmed last month during one of the hearings that all the defendants were sent "consistent plea agreements."

However, newly sworn-in Attorney General Douglas Moylan told The Guam Daily Post earlier this week that unaccepted plea offers sent to all defendants have been withdrawn under his administration. Moylan added the withdrawals were a result of the office establishing new guidelines for pretrial negotiations.

Shuck confirmed in the hearing that, moving forward, plea agreements will have to be authorized by Moylan or chief prosecutor Heather Zona.