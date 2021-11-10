The remains of three men who were victims in separate murder cases were examined over the weekend.

Autopsies were conducted on the bodies of Michael Jose Castro, Adam Messier and John Pinaula, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

A forensic examiner from Hawaii performed the autopsies. However, the results are not being made public at this time.

"Prosecution is reviewing the findings of the forensic autopsy and is reviewing all additional information provided to prosecutors. Should the evidence substantiate additional charges, the OAG can again present its case to a grand jury for a superseding indictment to reflect the additional charges," the AG's office said in response to The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday.

Cases

Castro was reported missing in October 2020. He was shot in his car, according to court documents. His remains were found in a remote jungle area in Yigo last month. Troy Ryan Damian and Nicholas Wayne Moore each face aggravated murder charges in connection to Castro's death. Both remain out of prison awaiting trial.

Messier was reported missing in September 2017. He was brutally beaten and his body was placed in a trash bag, court documents state. His remains were found late last month in a ranch area in Yigo. Brandon James Flaherty, Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga and Curtis James Blas were indicted on charges of murder in connection with the Navy veteran's death. All three remain in prison.

Pinaula, who was beaten, stabbed, kidnapped and set on fire in August, died in a hospital from his injuries on Oct. 27. Manuel Junior Cabrera Tedtaotao was indicted on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with the attack, but prosecutors could use the results of the autopsy to potentially bring murder charges against Tedtaotao. He is being held on $250,000 cash bail.