Joyner Scott Sked and her boyfriend, Rudy Quinata, are set to go to trial separately next month, but prosecutors in the murder case want the court to compel the defendants to hand over DNA samples to be used as evidence ahead of trial.

They were charged in the April killing of former Umatac Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez.

Both appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

During the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas said that the police crime lab suggested taking swab samples from the defendants.

Defense was given until next week to file their opposition to the prosecution’s request.

Both are scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 23.

Sked and Quinata were indicted and charged with murder as a first-degree felony and assault as a second-degree felony.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Sanchez was found beaten and stabbed at least 10 times.

Quinata had a manslaughter conviction in the 1980s and was released from prison. Sked had an arrest record when her 1-year-old child was found wandering on a street.