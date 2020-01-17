26 prospective candidates file with GEC ahead of primary

More than 20 individuals, including eight incumbent senators, have so far filed organizational reports with the Guam Election Commission ahead of the primary election in August.

According to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, an organizational report is due within 10 days of receiving more than $250 toward a campaign or on the date of filing nomination petitions, whichever is first.

"Filing an organizational report before either of those due dates establishes the organization with the GEC and allows them to spend and receive more than $250 toward their campaign," Pangelinan said.

The eight incumbent senators who filed organizational reports were Vice Speaker Telena Nelson and Sens. Clynton Ridgell, Joe S. San Agustin, Amanda Shelton, William Castro, James Moylan, Louise Borja Muna and Telo Taitague. The Republican Party has previously stated Castro is being nominated to run for Guam's lone congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In terms of mayoral office, 13 people had filed organizational reports as of Thursday, almost exclusively Democrats. Three people indicated they were interested in becoming vice mayor.

So far only one prospective senatorial candidate is a nonincumbent – Janine Guevara.

Five people are running for the Yona mayor position. They are Ethan Camacho, Roque Eustaquio, Christina Perez, Bill Quenga and Franklin Hiton.

Yona Mayor Jesse Blas is in federal detention on bribery and extortion charges related to alleged drug activity. There is pending legislation that would force a recall election. It remains to be seen whether a special election for the Yona mayor seat can take place.

Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas has also filed his report for his potential 2020 reelection bid.