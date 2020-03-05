The local government is currently holding the Guam Prepares conference, which started yesterday and continues today.

It is focused on bringing government agencies together with their federal counterparts to ensure everyone knows what needs to be done in case Guam gets a coronavirus case, and bolster detection efforts at ports of entry in hopes of reducing the opportunity for COVID-19 to sneak onto our island.

The conference comes several weeks after the global scare of the virus started and various countries and islands started taking measures to protect their people.

The numbers are concerning. So far, there have been 93,160 confirmed cases of this respiratory illness around the world, and 3,203 people have died from it. There also have been 50,969 people who got sick from the virus and recovered.

The governor, who gave an opening statement for the conference, was right in saying that additional information about the virus helps.

"The more we get, in official information, ... nationally, locally and internationally, the better I think we can address the situation if it does arise. We are going to prepare for the worst and hope for the best," the governor said in her opening remarks.

The problem is that information only comes as more people are infected, and as doctors and scientists are able to gain knowledge on the virus – such as its impact on the respiratory system – and track people's movements to see how they were infected.

The potential case of COVID-19 in Palau, along with other cases popping up across the mainland U.S., where the transmission rates of the virus are unknown, are indicators that our behaviors pose the biggest defense against the virus' spread.

Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, Department of Public Health and Social Services director, reiterated during an interview that the best thing anyone in the community can do to protect themselves from the virus is practice good hygienic etiquette and self-quarantining (that's a fancy way of saying stay home) if you're sick.

List of guidelines

Below is a list of guidelines provided by Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While we look to our government to find ways to protect our borders and prepare in the event someone here does become infected, we urge everyone to take steps to protect their own health and the health of everyone around them.

• Wash your hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. However, if soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Practice proper cough etiquette – cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick – do not go to work or school.