Protective orders didn't help abuse victim

The bruising came from a broom handle. Evelina Uvarova pointed to a place very low on her back when The Guam Daily Post asked where the metal rod struck her. The alleged assault happened in late 2018 but was far from isolated, according to the 38-year-old.

In October 2019, the Superior Court of Guam issued a protective order against Uvarova's ex-husband with the 2018 incident as the basis.

However, the document proved less than effective.

Uvarova has made several complaints to police - a few after the order was granted.

But without much action from law enforcement, she turned to media.

Family violence ranks as one of the most charged offenses on Guam, surpassed only by drug possession in 2018. The Post published a story in late January about a woman, who, like Uvarova, had concerns with the legal system.

Uvarova's history is largely removed from Guam but bears the universal scars of domestic abuse.

The former Moscow resident now works as a housekeeper for a Lutheran pastor, who is helping her address court and immigration issues, as well as her general health.

A history of abuse

Like many Russians who have settled on Guam, Uvarova and her then-husband came to the island seeking asylum.

In application papers, the man described rampant drug abuse fueled by police corruption.

In one case, he recalled being stabbed in the back of the head by an unknown assailant as he approached his condo unit. Uvarova opened the door to find him bloody.

Except, that was a lie, according to Uvarova.

She says she was the assailant.

The couple met in in 2015. He moved in with her after a violent altercation with his brother. Eventually, she became a housewife, but the relationship went sour, according to Uvarova.

He beat her when he thought she said or did something wrong, Uvarova said. Whatever sparked the relationship to begin with, ultimately, she began to hate him.

The stabbing took place in 2017.

"He started to beat me again on the face. I go to the kitchen for an ice towel ... I just not take ice, I take knife because I was very angry," Uvarova said.

It was the one time she hurt him, normally fearing that she'd be killed if she fought back.

"That's why it was one time. But one time - big time," Uvarova added.

He screamed. A neighbor saw him. The police were called. But they found more than just the man at the condo - they found samples of his work.

Drug dealing was his occupation, according to Uvarova. Rather than wait for the inevitable hearing, she said her then-husband forced her into selling her unit to fund an escape.

"I need to sell fast because police found his drugs in my apartment. I said, 'Police it's him.' And fingerprints on drugs, his. Police not find my prints," Uvarova said.

She was taken to Belarus and then to India before arriving on Guam in March 2018. They settled in Maite, and with the money she had left, lived together for about a year.

On Guam, she began speaking about her mistreatment to anyone she could, except police out of fear. Eventually, the money depleted and she was on her own.

Looking for help

She lived with a neighbor for some time after. Then, one day, around June 2019, she reached out to the pastor through Facebook.

"I started looking for people to help me, everywhere," Uvarova said.

The request came out of nowhere for the man, who wants to remain anonymous. He told the Post he was cautious at first, and asked her what her goals were. She said she wanted to learn to drive - easy enough for the pastor.

But then he learned she would soon become homeless. The neighbor was moving and Uvarova was nursing a serious leg infection, as well as dealing with mental health issues.

"You know, being on an island, we're limited in our resources. We've got limited homeless shelters. I've had to take people in that I normally, you know, it's kind of a leap," the pastor said.

They discussed the situation. Uvarova met his family, and the pastor and his wife agreed to take her in.

It wasn't long before Uvarova's then-husband contacted her. They met again in July 2019 at the Kmart parking lot. There, he allegedly attempted to extort her out of $10,000. He threatened to divorce her, report her to immigration, and have her deported to Russia, where his friends waited.

"Now, she didn't have (the money). He knew it. But he knew that she was living with me. So that was an attempt to try to extort from me," the pastor said.

When Uvarova refused, her husband allegedly went to police to report her for prostitution. According to the pastor, her ex-husband used photographs from Uvarova's Facebook page, which were uploaded to a Russian escort site, as evidence.

This began a series of alleged incidents, including a car chase, and harassing and threatening texts and calls directed toward Uvarova, allegedly by individuals known to her husband.

The couple officially divorced in December 2019.

"We said well, maybe then he'll leave us alone. But he didn't," the pastor said.

'An island alone'

At least eight complaints against Uvarov's ex-husband were made to Guam police, according to the pastor. However, he recently learned there are currently four active cases, involving harassment and terrorizing.

At one point, they reported directly to the office of the chief of police. The case was reopened but no apparent further action was taken.

With as many times as they've gone to the police, at the suggestion of an authority from the Office of the Attorney General, they approached media.

A temporary protective order was issued against the man in September 2019. A five-year order was issued the following month, barring him from approaching her or contacting her directly or through a third party.

The order was served to the Guam Police Department and Guam Airport Police on Oct. 11, 2019. In November 2019 Uvarova lodged a harassment complaint and in January, a violation of court order complaint was made to police.

The Post inquired about the case on Feb. 6.

Whether by coincidence or a product of the inquiry, the chief's office contacted the pastor shortly afterward to update them on the case. While he understands police have their limitations, the situation had him frustrated.

"A protective order, it's there to protect people and when they don't respond, it kind of leaves us out on an island alone," the pastor said.

Uvarova said she was more sad than angry.

"I'm a little frustrated but maybe they not work because I'm Russian and not U.S. citizen and they don't care about me," she said.

The two are working to correct Uvarova's immigration status, as well as help her become more independent. With the threats and no personal connections left in Russia, she does not want to return.

On Feb. 12, the court held a status hearing on the protective order, and there may be a violation hearing on the horizon for her ex-husband. That result, coupled with the progress made in the week or so before the hearing, has the pastor more optimistic about the case.

But Uvarova is feeling shaken, afraid of what her ex-husband might do the next time they meet in court. She says hardly slept the night after the hearing.

"He will speak with me again next court. I don't want to speak with him anymore," she said.