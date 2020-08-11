"Sanctioned Death of Asher." Those were the words written on one of the signs David Lubofsky held standing in front of the Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic in Tamuning, while another man, Jim Mansfield, chanted through a megaphone at passersby. "Patients' lives matter" and "patients' rights matter," Mansfield said.

The men held a small protest in front of the clinic Monday morning.

Lubofsky is the father of 5-year-old Asher Lubofsky, who died in October 2018, allegedly due to medical negligence. He has been seeking to change Guam's Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, which requires arbitration before taking a malpractice claim to court. Critics claim the law bars judicial access behind the costly out-of-court process. Doctors claim it is needed to keep malpractice insurance costs low and ensure there are health care providers on Guam.

David Lubofsky has sued the clinic and challenged the constitutionality of the law in the Superior Court of Guam.

He lost the constitutionality argument, however, and the malpractice claim is now subject to arbitration. But the court did acknowledge that Guam's law places the burden of keeping costs low and maintaining affordable health care "on one small and vulnerable sector of society, namely nonwealthy victims of medical malpractice."

Attorney Mitchell Thompson, who represented SDA in Lubofsky's suit, said the clinic remains confident that an arbitration panel will reject Lubfosky's claims. These claims were already rejected by the Board of Medical Examiners and Allied Health Examiners, Thompson said.

As for the protest, Thompson said it was his understanding that clinic staff offered some refreshments to the protesting duo.

"It's unfortunate what happened to Lubofsky and his son, but sometimes bad things happen and it's nobody's fault. And Lubofsky seems to be looking for somebody to blame and he's just looking at the wrong source. ... The clinic and its providers are confident that once the evidence is presented ... Lubfosky's claims will be demonstrated to be false and there's nothing to them," Thompson said.

Father: 'The only thing I can do'

Lubofsky said he feels appealing his case to the Supreme Court of Guam is necessary, but that comes with its own costs. Arbitration will also be costly. Whether he will proceed with appeal is still undetermined but standing in the grass just beyond the clinic's entrance, Lubofsky said he feels he's been forced to demonstrate as one of the only things he can do to hold the clinic responsible. He said he's talked with others to do the same regarding their own cases of alleged malpractice.

"We can't do anything with the court. We can't do anything with arbitration. ... The only thing I can do is come in front of the clinic and tell people my son died here related to medical negligence," Lubofsky said.

There needs to be more transparency with doctors' history, he added.

"If you really want to improve medical care on Guam, you need to make doctors accountable, so bad doctors are identified and they get extra training or whatever it is. Plus, when people are not accountable, they become apathetic and ... mistakes start to happen," Lubfosky said.

Mansfield, a veteran, said an unexpected procedure was performed on him at Guam Regional Medical City that led to a $49,196 bill. He did have insurance through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"I would like to say stop letting these hospitals take advantage of veterans ... just for the sake of draining the VA, draining the TriWest (insurance) system," Mansfield said.

While the Superior Court has decided on the constitutionality of the law, the federal court is still determining the issue through a separate case.