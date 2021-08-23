Protest filed in GDOE air filter procurement

A procurement to put air filters in every public school classroom has hit a bump as an interested vendor has lodged a protest.

The Guam Department of Education issued an invitation for bid on July 30 to secure high-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filtration systems, maintenance and accessories.

"These are HEPA filters for every classroom, these are not requirements of the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) but they are recommended as supports for those who are interested in it and we decided we would go ahead and purchase HEPA filters for every classroom, which will not only address COVID-19 but a whole host of other issues that we deal with on a day-to-day basis in terms of air quality," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

On Aug. 13, the IFB opened for public bid and was met with protest from a vendor.

"Unfortunately, we did receive protests and we are reviewing those protests," Fernandez said. "As you know with the federal funding coming in there's a lot of money at stake, definitely a lot of requirements in place, but a lot of money at stake. So we know that every time we put a procurement up which is for a high volume of expensive equipment there is going to be some competition."

Fernandez would not comment on the individual protest due to confidentiality requirements in the procurement process, however he did speak generally.

"Some of the protests are really aimed at not only reviewing and asking for clarification on the procurement itself, but it's a lot of jostling to ensure that there's competition," Fernandez said.

GDOE will respond to the protests as they are reviewed for merit.

"Of course the options will be to either deny the protests and move forward, or if the protests have merit and there are ways we can improve solicitation so it doesn't get locked down in never-ending protests to the OPA and the courts then we do have the option of potentially canceling it and if the vendors agree, reissuing it so we can get it done," Fernandez said.

An ongoing process

Once the protest is dealt with and the procurement moves forward, GDOE has work to do at the school sites to ensure campuses are ready for the HEPA filters.

Part of getting the HEPA filters to operate efficiently relies on school facilities having working air-conditioner units in each classroom.

But securing new air-conditioner units and keeping up with the maintenance has been a challenge. Fernandez pointed out that GDOE has dealt with large cuts in its budget the last two to three years.

"As part of that, we essentially ran out of money on our air-conditioning contract sometime around March or April," Fernandez said.

"We recently installed or are at the tail end of installing about 200 units, and the crews are out there doing preventative maintenance," Fernandez said.

Over the summer, GDOE got creative and shifted federal funds into an existing contract, "which is not really an easy thing to do."

"We need approvals of the budget and the spending plan, and then we need to ensure and provide all of the assurances on the procurement side to make all of that shift happen," Fernandez said.

GDOE was able to shift $1.6 million for the contract, which covered the installation of about 200 split units as well as several other larger units.

But that is just the start, Fernandez said, as they are conducting preventative maintenance on a lot of the units that didn't need replacement.

"As we've gone to the schools these past few weeks we had the administrators really guide the contractors in determining which rooms and air-conditioner units need to be reprioritized so that the most critical areas are addressed first," Fernandez said

Fernandez expects that in the first few weeks of school, there will be reports of air-conditioner issues.

"It is an ongoing process," he said.