A peaceful protest against sexual assault and rape was held Friday morning at Latte Stone Park in Hagåtña.

The protest was held in support of the survivors who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Frank “Ko” San Nicolas and in support of all other survivors of sexual assault. Some of the signs held by protesters were clearly directed at a Port Authority of Guam police officer, who is also a known spiritual healer, who was recently charged on allegations of rape.

“Not my suruhanu,” one sign stated.

“I trusted him,” another sign read.

Officer San Nicolas stands accused of sexually assaulting multiple women he provided healing services to between 2017 and 2020.

During one alleged incident, the suspect forced himself onto the victim, while stating “this is good. The spirits would want this,” court documents state.

San Nicolas was charged with two counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Monday, a Superior Court judge granted San Nicolas' request to be released from prison. He is under house arrest and under watch by a third-party custodian.

The Office of the Attorney General of Guam, who opposed his release, took to its official Twitter account on Thursday stating the office has received emails from the community regarding the case.

“Although we may not agree with the decision, the court, not the Office of the Attorney General, ultimately decides whether a defendant should be held in confinement pending trial and what conditions of release to impose,” the AG's office stated. “We can assure you that our office is committed to seeking justice.”