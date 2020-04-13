As lawmakers head into session today, among the measures up for debate are Bills 334-35 and 335-35.

Bill 334 would impose penalties on anyone violating an executive order during a public health emergency, while Bill 335 grants additional authority to the governor that she has been seeking to enforce a curfew and checkpoints that could result in citations for those in violation of the executive orders.

Before the Legislature could give the governor the authorization to establish checkpoints, she deployed nearly three dozen members of the Guam National Guard to set up "roadblocks" that stop motorists, ask them where they're going and counsel them to stay home. These road closures were in effect for the second day Sunday.

Ray Gibson, host of ThePoint talk radio show, is calling on residents to join him at the Guam Congress Building today.

"This is a great opportunity to individually and anonymously hold up a sign expressing yourself to the senators before they vote on how much power to give the (governor) before there's any penalty for merely being outside 6 feet away from anyone," said Gibson. "It is your right and completely unharmful."

The longtime talk radio host added, "Our rights are important. People should show up and make sure the senators know how many of us refuse to be abused."

Gibson took particular issue with a Democrat senatorial staffer who posted on Facebook on Sunday saying the churches better not have let any parishioners enter their walls today, otherwise they should all lose their nonprofit status for not following the rules set by the governor.

"I mean businesses can lose their license by operating, why shouldn't the churches," the staffer's post stated.

'Dictator bills'

Gibson encouraged residents to wear masks, bring signs and practice social distancing to "demonstrate against the dictator bills" on Monday.

For those who don't want to venture out for fear of getting into trouble, Gibson said to reach out to lawmakers and demand they vote "no" on Bills 334 and 335.

"I'm inclined to hate bullies and tin-pot dictators," Gibson told The Guam Daily Post on Sunday. "Don't let yourself be bullied into forgetting the government works for us and requires our consent. Don't let them forget it, either. We want to be safe from both the virus, and tyranny and abuse."